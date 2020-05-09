Zora Mae Garrett



Zora Mae Garrett, age 71, was born June 29, 1948. She went to her heavenly home on Monday, May 4, 2020.



Zora was proceeded in death by her parents Emma and Julius Young; four brothers, Eddie Sr, Julius Sr, LG, and Joe Young; one sister Grace Young.



She leaves to mourn her wonderful memories: Two children, Napoleon Garrett-Joliet, IL and Patricia Young-Atlanta GA. Three grandchildren, Julius Garrett-Joliet IL, Nia Sorhaindo-Atlanta GA, and Deven Garrett-Milwaukee, WI. Two sisters, Mildred Campbell-Joliet IL and Georgia Gilliam-Richmond VA. Two brothers, John Young Sr-Joliet, IL and David Young Sr-Texarkana TX. One sister-in-law Margaret Garrett. Numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and a host of friends. Special Friends: Monica Bell, Virginia Freeman, Hortencia and Romeo Ranares.



Visitations will be held Monday, May 11, 2020 from 4:00-6:00PM at the funeral home and Tuesday, May 12, 2020 from 10:00-11:00AM at Leap of Faith Ministries, 1220 Richards St. Service at 11:00AM. Interment following service at Elmhurst Cemetery, Joliet, IL.



Minor-Morris Funeral Home, Ltd.



112 Richards St. (815) 723-1283





