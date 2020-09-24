1/1
Zyane Antonay Williams
Zyane Antonay Williams

Zyane Antonay Williams was born December 20, 2001 in Joliet, IL at Amita St. Joseph Hospital to Anthony Williams Sr. and Melody Murriel.

Zyane accepted Christ at a young age and was currently a member of Perfecting Worship Center in Joliet, IL erving under the leadership of Elder Tyrone Hinton, Sr.

Zyane, known by many as "Zy", "Melo Daughter" or "Mini Me" as her mom called her graduated from Chaney-Monge School (2016) in Crest Hill, IL and Joliet Catholic Academy in 2020.

Zyane being the social butterfly she was captured the heart of many, always laughing or joking, this fashion-diva stayed on the go and was always camera ready; always wearing her contagious smile, her big heart gained her numerous honorary brothers, sisters and friends.

Anxiously awaiting her arrival at the gates of Heaven with open arms, her loving mother, Melody Murriel (2019), grandfathers, Sylvester Murriel Sr. (2016) and Andrew Williams (1996) and her uncle, Johnnie Harper (2011).

Zyane is survived by loved ones that she created so many countless memories and precious moments with including her father, Anthony Williams, Sr.; grandmothers, Wanda Jones and Sylvia Williams; brothers, Ze?Veyon Furcron, Avante Williams, Anthony Williams, Jr. and Tamron Williams; sisters, Anaya Williams, Alicyn Williams, Daneisha Williams and Dezaray Williams; uncles Preston (Tanya) Roberson, Sylvester Murriel, Jr. and Cory (Tessa) Murriel; aunts, Vanessa Williams and Gloria Williams and "TT's", LaTonya Woods-Morrow, Kimece (Terrance) Mabry, ShaShonna Cole and Belithia "B" Johnson; numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, dear friends; all she held close to heart.

Visitation on Friday, September 25, 2020, from 5:00-7:00 p.m. and Saturday, September 26, 2020 from 9:00-10:00 a.m. Celebration of Life 10:00 a.m. all services at Perfecting Worship Center, 701 Henderson Avenue, Joliet, IL. Facemasks are required, distancing and capacity restrictions will be observed.

In lieu of flowers the family is asking that donations be made in Zyane's name to Joliet Catholic Academy, Attention John Horn, 1200 Larkin Avenue, Joliet, IL 60435 or https://www.jca-online.org

Minor-Morris Funeral Home, Ltd.

112 Richards St. (815) 723-1283


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Herald-News on Sep. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Minor-Morris Funeral Home
112 Richards St
Joliet, IL 60433
(815) 723-1283
