Alva Lee Steig
EVART -- Alva Lee Steig, 88, of Evart, died Friday, July 10, 2020, at Spectrum Health Butterworth Campus in Grand Rapids, surrounded by loved ones.

He was born on Dec. 8, 1931, in Reed City, the son of the late Lester E. and Lena (Samuels) Steig.

He was a veteran of the U.S. Army serving during the Korean Conflict from 1954-56. He married Vera Jean Baldwin on July 1, 1961, at the Church of God in Sears. She preceded him in death on May 1, 2016.

Alva's career as a maintenance supervisor and in purchasing included working at many area businesses; Evart Products, Great Lakes Energy, Reed City Tool and Die, Cooper Industries and Four Star.

Alva was a member of American Legion Post No. 300 in Lake City and the IEBW Union. An outdoorsman, he loved hunting and fishing.

Survivors include three children; Richard, Robert and Laura Steig; his sister, Marian Lindquist, of LeRoy; and several grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

He was also preceded in death by a brother; Sanford L. Steig.

Graveside services will take place at 4 p.m. Wednesday, July 22, 2020, at the Ashton West Cemetery.

Please visit Alva's personal page of memories at oakgrovefh.com to share a story or photo.

The family has entrusted the Oak Grove Funeral Home and Cremation Center with funeral arrangements.



Published in Herald Review on Jul. 15, 2020.
