Andrea Marie (Mabrey) Kollhoff
SYLVANIA, OH -- Andrea Marie (Mabrey) Kollhoff, 36, of Sylvania, OH, passed away at home on April 11, 2020. She was born Dec. 15, 1983, in Lapeer, MI, to Ernest A. Kollhoff of Lansing, and Sandra (Owens) Kollhoff of Troy, OH.Along with her parents, Andrea is survived by her children, Seth and Jerika Mabrey, of Hersey; maternal grandmother, Margaret (Brown) Charette of Auburn, WA; brothers, Terry Kollhoff and Jeffrey Kollhoff, of Lapeer, and Christopher Kollhoff, of Fargo, ND; and sister, Karen (Kollhoff) Johnson, of Lapeer.Andrea was a member of Elevation Point Church in Troy, OH, and was growing beautifully in her faith. She loved her children and her family. She had a generous, compassionate heart. She loved Michigan, Michigan football, and her cats -- she always had a fur baby.Andrea found peace in nature and had a very unique sense of humor. She enjoyed many different genres of music and was a good friend to many. She will be missed.Services will be held at the convenience of the family.The Andrea Kollhoff Memorial Fund for her minor children has been set up with Abbey Credit Union at 1341 Wayne St., Troy, OH 45373 or 800 Falls Creek, Vandalia, OH 45377. Donations in her honor can be sent to either location.Online condolences may be left for the family at www.fishercheneyfuneralhome.com.

Published in Herald Review on May 6, 2020.
