BIG RAPIDS -- Bernadette Ehlers passed away Jan. 21, 2020. She was 95.

Bernadette was born on a farm on 21 Mile Road, south of Paris, on Aug. 9, 1924. Her parents were Joseph and Hattie (Johnson) Lenahan. Her family moved several times, including to the Johnson farm on 220th Avenue in Osceola County, the Bisbee Building apartment in Reed City and Rose Avenue in Big Rapids.

She worked for Don and Vivian Fry as a babysitter for their son, Terry, and for K&S Knowoles Lee Wood Products in Big Rapids, where she made wood salad bowls, spoons and serving trays, and for Wolverine.

She spent many years as the Lenahan family historian and has an extensive collection of photos and information.

She married Clifford John Ehlers on May 15, 1947. They lived in Big Rapids, Reed City, Mount Pleasant, Albion and moved to Chase, in 1964. Clifford passed away in 1998. Bernadette moved to Meadowview Senior Complex that same year.

She is predeceased by her parents; her sisters, Marie, Loretta, Dorothy and Virginia; and her brothers, William, John, Thomas and her twin, Bernard.

She is survived by sisters-in-law, Georgene and Harriet Lenahan.

A funeral Mass will take place at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 5, at St. Philip Neri Catholic Church in Reed City, with Father Michael Hodges officiating. There will be a rosary at 7 p.m. Tuesday at St. Philip Neri and a luncheon at Green Township Hall after the Mass.