EVART -- Bert Junior Walter, of Evart, passed away peacefully at his home surrounded by his family, on Friday, April 5, 2019. He was 65.

Bert was born April 6, 1953, in Clare, to Bert and Etta (Maxwell) Walter. He was a graduate of Clare High School. Bert married Paula H. Fleming on July 1, 1988, in Clare, and she survives.

He retired from Evart Products after 41 years of dedication and he faithfully served 36 years on the Evart Area Joint Fire Department. Bert loved camping with his grandchildren, fishing, hunting and spending time with his family. He never knew a stranger and considered everyone a friend. Bert was kind to everyone he came in contact with.

Mr. Walter is survived by his wife of 31 years, Paula (Fleming) Walter, of Evart; four sons, Jason Walter, of Evart, Charles Walter, of Rose Lake, David (Kaylee) Lytle, of Ashton, and Elijah Walter (Jessica), of Evart; three daughters, Meagan (Shane) Burton, of Jacksonville, Florida, Rachel Morris, of Detroit, and Brandy (Buck) Vallad, of Newberry; one granddaughter; six grandsons; four siblings, Dorr (Karen) Walter, Barbara (Jim) Sharp, Arthur Dale Walter and Enette Wilson; and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by an infant son; his parents, Bert and Etta Walter; a brother, Robert Walter; and a sister, Lucille Ashley.

A private memorial service will be held and announced at a later date.