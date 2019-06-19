Bobbie Jo Hamilton-Sexton

ROANN, Ind. -- Bobbie Jo Hamilton-Sexton, a.k.a. Mouse, 52, of Roann, Indiana, was unexpectedly called to her heavenly home on June 8, with her loving husband, Randy, by her side.

She was born Sept. 20, 1966, to Patricia (Williams) Hall and the late Vernon Hamilton, and raised in Reed City. She will be missed by all who knew her.

Surviving are her husband, mother, siblings, Paula (Rick) Mom, Betty Jo (Dave) Hamilton and Christopher Hall; nieces; nephews; great-nieces and great-nephews; aunts; uncles; cousins; father-in-law, Lincoln; brother-in-law, Jeff; and her beloved dog, Apollo.

A celebration of life gathering will take place at a later date.  
Published in The Herald Review on June 19, 2019
