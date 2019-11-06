CHASSELL -- Carl A. Leutz, 84, of Chassell, passed away Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019, at Canal View -- Houghton County, in Hancock, where he had been a resident patient.

He was born on April 10, 1935, in Monroe, a son of the late Wilbur and Kathrine (Beeker) Leutz. Carl was raised in Monroe and attended Monroe schools.

On July 7, 1956, he was united in marriage to the former Sharon Cousino. The couple resided in Monroe until 1969, when they moved their family to Evart.

In 2008, Carl and Sharon moved to make their home in Chassell, and on July 17, 2017, Sharon preceded Carl in death.

Mr. Leutz lived a very active and full life. He started his working career at a young age, to help support his mother and siblings. Over the years, he worked for La-Z-Boy Company, Michigan Outdoors, was a mechanic and retired from the Evart Public Schools, where he was the transportation supervisor for many years.

Carl also had many outdoor interests over the years.

He enjoyed hunting, riding motorcycles and four-wheelers, flying remote-controlled planes, was an avid CB radio operator and had a terrific sense of humor he enjoyed sharing with all.

Preceding Carl in death were his wife, Sharon; his sister, Margie; and his parents.

Surviving are his sons, Edward (Gordette) Leutz, of Chassell, Charles (Lynette) Leutz, of Evart, Scott (Jacki) Leutz, of Gwinn; eight grandchildren; and 15 great-grandchildren; his sister, Carol (Chuck) Miscokoski, of Evart; his brother, Dale Leutz, of Evart; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.

A graveside service for Carl will be at a later time at the Osceola Township Cemetery, in Evart.

To view Carl's obituary or to send condolences to the family, visit memorialchapel.net.

