LUDINGTON -- Clive Andrew Sutherland, of Ludington, formerly of Okemos, passed away June 8, 2020, in the comfort of his summer home at Laman's Landing. He had just turned 83 years young, and young, he always was!

Clive was born June 5, 1937, to Mabel and James Sutherland, in Leroy.

On Nov. 24, 1959, in Sault Ste. Marie, Clive married the love of his life, Judith Ann -- with whom he recently celebrated 60 years of marriage. They spent winters in Miami and at Fun and Sun in San Benito, Texas. Together they traveled to interesting places all over the world.

To sum up Clive's life in a paragraph or two is not a simple task, he was a man of many talents and interests. So, we will leave it at this -- if you love to watch the birds, hunt, fish, garden or bowl, respect nature and are happiest when spending time outdoors, you would love Clive (husband, dad, and grandpa) as we did.

Clive was a nurturing man, whether it be beautiful petunias, his high school students or three well-rounded daughters (who can mow a lawn like no other -- think Rollingreen!). Clive was a positive influence on all those lucky enough to cross his path.

A teacher to hundreds, mentor to many and a friend to all.

The family asks that if you would like to honor the life of Clive, you practice one of these three things: listen (to the birds), plant (a pretty flower) and respect (nature in all of its glory).

Clive's legacy includes Judith Sutherland, Cammy (Alberto) Ramirez, Margo (Harry) Schmidt, Paula (Pat) Kivlahan, Tim and Alexandra Alvarez, Sean* (deceased) and Rachel Kivlahan.

Surviving sisters are Eunice Burgess and Joanne Swanson, who worshiped and adored their little brother! His many nieces and nephews whose lives he touched and too many friends to count.

We will honor and celebrate Clive's life at a service to take place from 5-7 p.m. Saturday, June 13, at Laman's Landing.

Please share your fond memories and photos of Clive at oakgroveludington.com.

Arrangements were entrusted to Oak Grove Funeral Home of Ludington.