Clive Andrew Sutherland
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Clive's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

LUDINGTON -- Clive Andrew Sutherland, of Ludington, formerly of Okemos, passed away June 8, 2020, in the comfort of his summer home at Laman's Landing. He had just turned 83 years young, and young, he always was!

Clive was born June 5, 1937, to Mabel and James Sutherland, in Leroy.

On Nov. 24, 1959, in Sault Ste. Marie, Clive married the love of his life, Judith Ann -- with whom he recently celebrated 60 years of marriage. They spent winters in Miami and at Fun and Sun in San Benito, Texas. Together they traveled to interesting places all over the world.

To sum up Clive's life in a paragraph or two is not a simple task, he was a man of many talents and interests. So, we will leave it at this -- if you love to watch the birds, hunt, fish, garden or bowl, respect nature and are happiest when spending time outdoors, you would love Clive (husband, dad, and grandpa) as we did.

Clive was a nurturing man, whether it be beautiful petunias, his high school students or three well-rounded daughters (who can mow a lawn like no other -- think Rollingreen!). Clive was a positive influence on all those lucky enough to cross his path.

A teacher to hundreds, mentor to many and a friend to all.

The family asks that if you would like to honor the life of Clive, you practice one of these three things: listen (to the birds), plant (a pretty flower) and respect (nature in all of its glory).

Clive's legacy includes Judith Sutherland, Cammy (Alberto) Ramirez, Margo (Harry) Schmidt, Paula (Pat) Kivlahan, Tim and Alexandra Alvarez, Sean* (deceased) and Rachel Kivlahan.

Surviving sisters are Eunice Burgess and Joanne Swanson, who worshiped and adored their little brother! His many nieces and nephews whose lives he touched and too many friends to count.

We will honor and celebrate Clive's life at a service to take place from 5-7 p.m. Saturday, June 13, at Laman's Landing.

Please share your fond memories and photos of Clive at oakgroveludington.com.

Arrangements were entrusted to Oak Grove Funeral Home of Ludington.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Herald Review on Jun. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
13
Celebration of Life
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Laman's Landing
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Oak Grove Funeral Home of Ludington
3060 W Us Highway 10
Ludington, MI 49431
(231) 845-9898
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

2 entries
June 14, 2020
in loving memory of a great teacher, mentor and friend, but an even better man and Father. I remember in high school and college on Thanksgiving playing football in Indian Hills green space or the Sutherlands front yard. The players were the girls age, but Clive was the most competitive and had the most fun. Miss you all.
Mark Litwhiler
Friend
June 12, 2020
Always so positive & always busy. He laughed telling how he mowed the yard before he got his "leg" and about cleaning the pool at his daughter's. He will be missed at Laman's.
Brenda & Dick Teaford
Friend
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved