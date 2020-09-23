1/1
Dale E. Wirth
HERSEY — Dale E. Wirth, of Hersey, passed away on Monday, Sept. 14, 2020, at Schnepp Skilled Nursing and Rehab Center in St. Louis, Michigan. Mr. Wirth was 75.

Dale was born on Oct. 26, 1944, in Reed City, the son of Otto and Gladys (Wing) Wirth. Dale was a proud U.S. Army veteran of the war in Vietnam.

On April 4, 1970, Dale married Kay Derevage at the Hersey United Methodist Church. Together they raised their family in Hersey, where he enjoyed being a hobby farmer and was a heavy equipment operator for Hersey Gravel. He later was employed by Simons, where he retired.

Dale loved to farm and garden and was often found working on tractors. He was a quiet man who liked people and would do just about anything for someone. He enjoyed the Tigers, Spartan basketball, spent a lot of time in the garage and was an all-around handy man.

Dale is survived by his wife, Kay, and son, Brad Wirth, of Hersey; son at heart, Bill Polk; a sister, Glenda "Sis" Ernst, of Grand Haven; three brothers, Ron (Jane) Wirth, of Big Rapids, Dave (Rosie) Wirth, of Hersey, and Dan (Sue) Wirth, of Hersey; his sister-in-law, Velma Wirth, of Big Rapids; and many nieces and nephews.

Dale was preceded in death by his parents and one brother, Glenn.

Cremation has taken place and a memorial service is being planned for a later date.



Published in Herald Review on Sep. 23, 2020.
