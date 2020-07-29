LANSING -- Dan Barber, 72, of Lansing, a retired United States Postal Service (USPS) worker and historian of several central and northern Michigan communities, passed away unexpectedly Monday, July 20, 2020, following a short illness.

Born Dec. 6, 1947, in Cadillac, he was the son of Don and Edna Barber, of Reed City.

Dan is survived by his wife of 51 years, Karla (Lunde), formerly of Ludington; three brothers, Mike (Lynn), of Harker Heights, Texas, David (Jeanne), of Manistee, and Bob, of Grand Ledge; sisters-in-law Karen Pauler, of Manistee, and Anne Pettigrew (Norm), of Ludington; and several cousins, nieces and nephews.

In respecting Dan's wishes, there will be no public service.

If desired, contributions in Dan's memory may be made to the Old Rugged Cross Museum in Reed City, the Capital Area Humane Society, the Greater Lansing Food Bank or the organization of your choice.

For full obituary, please visit dignity memorial.com/obituaries/lansing-mi/dan-barber-9270219.