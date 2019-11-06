REED CITY -- Derald Wayne Stanton, 81, died peacefully in his sleep on Oct. 26, 2019, in Traverse City, following medical complications due to a fall at home.

Derald was born on Oct. 16, 1938, in Reed City, to Delbert and Dorothy (Earnest) Stanton. He graduated from Reed City High School in 1957.

He honorably served in the U.S. Army.

He married Bonnie May on Dec. 10, 1960. They moved to Traverse City in 1961, and Derald began working for Traverse City Light and Power. He took pride in serving the community he loved. His children and grandchildren grew up with this admonition: Compete only with yourself, leave more on the table than you take and put service above self.

Derald's grandchildren, John, Katherine, Will, Genessa and Wylie, brought so much joy to his life. He enjoyed taking them on summer fishing trips around the lakes of Michigan, as well as rides on his motorcycle. He supported them on all academic and social fronts and guided them to find their way in the world. No matter where his children went, they were met by someone on the street who stopped them to say, "Your dad's a wonderful guy."

He is remembered by his friend, Wes Nelson, and all who knew him in this way: "Derald is my inspiration in striving to be a humble, caring and friendly person."

All who knew Derald will miss him.

Derald is survived by his wife, Bonnie; two children, Doug (Anne) Stanton; and Debra (Tony) Demin; grandchildren, John, Katherine and Will Stanton and Genessa and Wylie Demin; sister, Marilyn Bott, of Midland; sister-in-law, Vickie Stanton, of Traverse City; and numerous special nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his brother, Milton Stanton; and his brother-in-law, Richard Bott.

Visitation was Friday, Nov. 1, at Reynolds-Jonkhoff Funeral Home in Traverse City. The funeral was Saturday, Nov. 2, at Central United Methodist Church in Traverse City.

In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to the National Writers Series at 1200 W. 11th St., Traverse City, MI 49684, and Munson Healthcare Hospice at 1105 Sixth St., Traverse City, MI 49484.

A special thank you to Just Like Family Homecare for their compassionate nursing care for Derald and his family.

