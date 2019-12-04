MARION -- Donald Bruce Sible, of Marion, passed away on Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019, at Munson Medical Center in Traverse City. He was 82.

Bruce was born on Aug. 21, 1937, in Midland, to Donald B. and Esther L. Sible. He was a graduate of Marion High School in 1956, before entering the military and proudly serving in the U.S. Air Force until 1960.

Bruce made his living working with Evart Products in various roles and positions before retiring after 37 years. He also spent many years helping out at the family hardware in Marion, before its closing in 1981.

Bruce enjoyed spending time watching just about every kind of sport on television and loved spending time with his grandchildren. He was a member of the Eagles and the Loyal Order of the Moose in Evart. He will be remembered as one who always was willing to be there and help out any family member or friend who needed it.

Bruce is survived by his four sons, Donald B. Sible III, of Harrison, Shawn (Kristy) Sible, of Las Vegas, Nevada, Kyle Sible, of Marion, and Ryan (Susan) Sible, of Evart; eight grandchildren; as well as many other loving family members and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents; a brother, Fred Sible, in 1989; and his son, Chris Sible, in 2011.

Funeral services took place Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2019, at the Fosnaught-Holdship Funeral Home. Interment was held at Greenwood Cemetery in Marion.

Memorial contributions may be directed to the Eagles or the Moose lodge. Condolences and memories may be shared with the family online at fosnaught-holdship.com.