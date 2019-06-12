BIG RAPIDS -- E. Elaine Bruce, 95, passed away Saturday, June 1, 2019, in Big Rapids.

She was born Feb. 6, 1924, in Cadillac, the youngest daughter of Chris and Amanda (Benson) Peterson. Elaine graduated from Mesick High School. She married Jack Bruce on Dec. 5, 1943, in Del Rio, Texas. They made their home in Charlotte until moving to Reed City in 1951.

While living in Reed City, Elaine was a member of St. Paul Lutheran Church. She enjoyed her bridge club, as well as the many special friends and neighbors on Osceola Street. She and Jack also provided a home for Elaine's mom, Mandy, when she became a widow. The family later moved to Olivet to be closer to Jack's folks.

Elaine was an active member of the Olivet Congregational Church, worked in the Olivet High School cafeteria, and volunteered for Meals on Wheels. Her home was one of warmth and love, where all were welcome. There was always a pot of coffee on and homemade baked goods to enjoy.

It was the meeting place for innumerable family gatherings and always room for one more at the table. She enjoyed sewing and knitting and gave many of her projects as gifts. She will always be remembered by family and friends for her kindness, generosity and strength of character.

Elaine is survived by her four children, Christine (Thomas) Martz, of Reed City; Catherine (Daniel) Astleford, of Big Rapids, Mark (Bradley Osness) Bruce, of San Jose, California and Amy Bruce, of Bellingham, Washington; 12 grandchildren; 23 great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews, all of whom loved her dearly.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband of 53 years, Jack; her brother, Roe Peterson; two sisters, Doris Dowd and Maxine Pierson; and a son-in-law, Richard Pickard,

A memorial service will take place at 1 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019, in Hoxeyville, at the Clay Hill Church, 6009 West 48 Road, in Cadillac, followed by burial of her cremains at Banker Cemetery.

Memorial contributions in Elaine's name may be made to either the Olivet Congregational Church or the .

The family would like to thank the caregivers at Altercare of Big Rapids and Royal View Assisted Living for providing kindness and care during Elaine's last few years.

Share a memory of condolence with the family at daggettgilbertfuneralhome.com.