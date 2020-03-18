REED CITY -- On Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020, Edward (Ed) Elmer Knauf passed away in his home, surrounded by loved ones.

Ed was born March 4, 1932, in Reed City, to Elmer and Margaret Knauf.

Ed attended Reed City schools until 1949, when he dropped out of school to join the U.S. Navy.

Ed was on the U.S.S. Domato and received the Navy Occupation Service Medal (European Clasp). He was enlisted in the U.S. Navy until 1953.

He then moved back to Reed City, where he began working for the state of Michigan road maintenance department as a road maintenance worker.

His job eventually lead him to Mio, where he met the love of his life, Betty. They fell in love and were married in 1984. Ed not only gained a beautiful bride that day, but also three "snot-nosed brats" -- Brian, Craig and Linda.

Throughout his days, Ed was a leader with the Boy Scouts of America, a member of the VFW, a member of the Mio Moose Lodge and he enjoyed spending time at the Oscoda County Senior Center.

He was a member of the American Legion. He also regularly donated blood to the American Red Cross. He was one pint shy of having donated 5 gallons in his lifetime.

Ed was an avid camping enthusiast, bird-watcher, hunter, gardener, experienced fisherman and baker. He especially enjoyed spending time on his tree farm in Reed City, where he taught his youngest granddaughters to drive in his old pickup truck.

Ed is survived by his stepchildren, Brian (Rose) Chicha, of Williamsburg, Craig (Tavia) Chicha, of Fairview and Linda (Jay) Jagiello of Mio; his six grandchildren, Tiffany Chicha, Mike (Emilee) Chicha, Jennifer Chicha, Chris Chicha, Maelynn (Ryan) Watrous and Lydia (Danny) MacIntyre; 12 great-grandchildren, Griffen, Lincoln, Jaxon, Maddie, Andrew, Savanah, Autum, Karlee, Haylee, Ashlee, Michael and Shane; his favorite sister-in-law, Sue Schramm; his surrogate son, Joel Bull, lifelong friend, Dale Bull; and his brother, Kenneth Knauf.

He is preceded in death by his wife, Betty Knauf; sisters, Irene and Lucile Knauf; and his parents.

Per his wishes, cremation will take place. No service will take place, however the family has planned a memorial Euchre tournament at the Oscoda County Senior Center on May 30. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Oscoda County Senior Center in his honor.