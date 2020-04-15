REED CITY -- Edward Lawrence Peters (Ed), 84, of Reed City, died peacefully at home, surrounded by his family, on Friday, April 10, 2020.

Ed was born on the family farm in North Bradley, March 27, 1936, the fourth of six children, to Earl and Esther (Segerlund) Peters.

He graduated, in 1954, from Coleman High School. Shortly after graduation he began working at the laboratories of Dow Corning in Midland. One of his many projects at Dow was to test the reentry shield material on the Mercury spacecraft, Freedom 7.

Ed's attention to detail, his work ethic and intelligence were noted and he was promoted to the management team to lead the manufacturing department of Alpha-Molykote in Stamford, CT, when it was acquired by Dow in 1965. Ed moved his young family to Connecticut, and stayed for five years, before returning to Michigan in 1970.

At that time Ed transitioned his career to that of a tool and die maker with Reed City Tool and Die, where he worked until his retirement. He loved his career as a tool and die maker, as it naturally melded with his meticulous nature and perfectionism. He enjoyed the process of building and creating, and bringing technical requirements on paper to a detailed final product for clients.

Throughout his life, Ed had an insatiable curiosity which resulted in many hobbies including flying, gardening, beer and wine making, and making music. He had a wonderful singing voice and played multiple instruments, many by ear.

Ed will be remembered by his family and friends as a kind and generous man, a loving father and a devoted husband. He modeled the lessons he taught us; do your best, work hard, keep learning, and honor your responsibilities.

In 1977, Ed married Ginger (Virginia) Spence. They were devoted to one another, enjoying camping, gardening and their animals throughout their time together.

Along with his wife Ginger, Ed leaves to cherish his memory, five children, Julie (Scott) Stratton, Jill (Bob Bausmith) Peters-Gee, Jim (Ana Mari Woehr), Janna (David) Lhota, and Jennifer (George Jacobs) Webster; 7 grandchildren, Tom (Nichole) Stratton, Nick (Angie) Stratton, Russell Gee, Matt Gee, Connor Lhota, Luke Lhota and Samantha Webster; and two great-granddaughters, Emilia Stratton and Molly Stratton.

He also leaves behind three sisters, Lillian Aultman, Sally Ward, and Nancy Buzzell; one brother-in-law; and five sisters-in-law, Esther Peters, Mary (Jerry) McInnis, Jan Spence, Ruth Spence and Carol Couture; as well as numerous nephews and nieces.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his sister, Lorriane Peters; brother, Karl Peters; brothers and sisters-in-law, George Aultman, Daryl Ward, Bob Buzzell, Eldon Spence, Jim Spence, Short Couture, Bill and Hazel Spence, and Ann and Forest Reed.

His family and friends will forever cherish the time they had with Ed, the memories they carry and the lessons he taught them.

The family would like to thank the staff at Heartland Hospice, as well as Dr. Campbell and Dr. Atluri at Spectrum Butterworth, for their support during this difficult time. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations in Ed's name to the Michigan Nature Association in honor of his love of nature and animals.

A memorial to celebrate Ed's life will be held at a later date.