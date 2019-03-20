Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Fay Zeller.

CLARE -- Fay Zeller, 93, of Clare, passed away March 14, 2019, in Midland.

Fay was born on Nov. 6, 1925, in Evart, to Claude E. and Ina (Hinkley) Zeller.

Fay graduated from Evart High School in 1943. From 1944-46, Fay proudly served in World War II in the Army Air Corps. He was an extremely patriotic man. He loved his country and the American flag.

In 1946, Fay went to work in Grand Rapids for McInerney Spring and Wire Company. He worked for a short time for Gibson Refrigerator, as well. In 1952, Fay started working for the Sun Oil Company and Sperry Sun Company, a subsidiary of Sun Oil, retiring in 1986. He worked at the Sperry Sun Test Sight, in Mercury, Nevada, and on the Aleutian Islands, in Alaska, performing underground nuclear explosions. Fay told people that one of the explosions was "so strong, it rocked Vegas."

Fay served as the president of the employee's association and traveled for the association to Dallas, Texas, and Tulsa, Oklahoma. Fay attended Michigan State University, studying to be an engineer, and the University of Michigan, getting a real estate degree. While at MSU, Fay tutored some of the football players in math and science.

In 1971, when Fay was living in Roscommon, his love of tutoring carried him to Camp Nokomis, south of Prudenville, where he tutored wayward and troubled boys so they could get their GEDs. In 1963, Fay was one of the developers of Lake Miramichi and Dam in Evart. He also worked on the development of the Muskegon River and Little Mud Lake in Evart. He and his family enjoyed many summers spent in this area.

At age 41, Fay met and married the former Lois White, on Nov. 11, 1966, in Mount Pleasant.

Fay had a huge passion for fishing. He loved to fish on the Au Sable River. He enjoyed hunting, gardening and going to the Lake City McDonald's every morning to have coffee with his friends.

Fay and his wife, Lois, wintered in Wickenburg, Arizona, from 1985 to 2016. While in Arizona, Fay and Lois volunteered to ring the bell for the Salvation Army at Christmastime. Fay liked following the stock market and would go to the Ardis Missaukee Library to check on the stocks several times a week.

Fay and his wife were generous, not only to their family and friends, but to any stranger in need. Fay was a long-standing member of the Evart Masonic Lodge, Lake City Chamber of Commerce, Lake City American Legion Post No. 300, the Fraternal Order of Eagles No. 3884 and the Lake City and Wickenburg senior centers, where he enjoyed playing card Bingo every Tuesday. Fay also played pool at the Wickenburg Senior Center.

Fay is survived by his wife, Lois; son, Thomas Zeller, of Glenn; granddaughters, Sarah (Kevin) Vinyard, of Roscommon, Rhiannon Burch, of Maine, and Chloe Landon, of Grand Rapids; and six great-grandchildren.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his daughter, Debra Burch, in 2016; brother, Louis Zeller, who was killed in Italy during WWII in a B-24 in 1944; and his sister, Dorothy Raymond, who died of spinal meningitis in the same year.

A memorial service in honor of Fay will take place at 11 a.m. on Saturday, April 27, 2019, at the Young-Holdship Funeral Home of Lake City with a luncheon to follow at the Lake City American Legion Post No. 300.

Fay's final place of rest will be at the St. Anthony of Padua Columbarium, in Wickenburg, Arizona.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be directed toward . Funeral arrangements were entrusted to the Stephenson-Wyman Funeral Home and online condolences may be shared at stephenson-wyman.com.