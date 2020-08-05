BAY CITY -- Mr. DeVoe passed away on Tuesday, July 28, 2020, at McLaren Bay Region, at 76.

The son of the late Floyd and Gladys (Ford) DeVoe, he was born Jan. 21, 1944, in Reed City.

Mr. DeVoe was an active member of the First Church of the Nazarene and retired in 2001 as a teacher from Pinconning Area Schools. He also coached golf, volleyball and track. After retiring he went on to teach as a substitute teacher. Mr. DeVoe also loved sports, camping and coaching.

Mr. DeVoe is survived by his wife of 53 years, Fern DeVoe; three sisters, Elila Hale, Cinda Simon and Gayla Adams; one brother, Alan (Anna) DeVoe; and several nieces and nephews.

Funeral and committal services will take place at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 1, at the First Church of the Nazarene. Officiating will be Pastor Mike Rhodabarger. Private interment will take place in Woodland Cemetery in Reed City.

Friends may log on to Gephart Funeral Home online at gephartfuneralhome.com to leave a message to the family.

Mr. DeVoe will be taken to the church to lie in state from noon until the time of the service at church on Saturday.

Those planning an expression of sympathy may wish to make a memorial contribution to the First Church of the Nazarene building fund.