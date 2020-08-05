1/1
Floyd F. DeVoe Jr.
1944 - 2020
{ "" }
BAY CITY -- Mr. DeVoe passed away on Tuesday, July 28, 2020, at McLaren Bay Region, at 76.

The son of the late Floyd and Gladys (Ford) DeVoe, he was born Jan. 21, 1944, in Reed City.

Mr. DeVoe was an active member of the First Church of the Nazarene and retired in 2001 as a teacher from Pinconning Area Schools. He also coached golf, volleyball and track. After retiring he went on to teach as a substitute teacher. Mr. DeVoe also loved sports, camping and coaching.

Mr. DeVoe is survived by his wife of 53 years, Fern DeVoe; three sisters, Elila Hale, Cinda Simon and Gayla Adams; one brother, Alan (Anna) DeVoe; and several nieces and nephews.

Funeral and committal services will take place at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 1, at the First Church of the Nazarene. Officiating will be Pastor Mike Rhodabarger. Private interment will take place in Woodland Cemetery in Reed City.

Friends may log on to Gephart Funeral Home online at gephartfuneralhome.com to leave a message to the family.

Mr. DeVoe will be taken to the church to lie in state from noon until the time of the service at church on Saturday.

Those planning an expression of sympathy may wish to make a memorial contribution to the First Church of the Nazarene building fund.



Published in Herald Review on Aug. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
31
Calling hours
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Gephart Funeral Home - Bay City
JUL
31
Calling hours
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Gephart Funeral Home - Bay City
AUG
1
Lying in State
12:00 PM
First Church of the Nazarene
AUG
1
Committal
01:00 PM
First Church of the Nazarene
Funeral services provided by
Gephart Funeral Home - Bay City
201 West Midland Street
Bay City, MI 48706
(989) 686-2291
Memories & Condolences

36 entries
August 5, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Gephart Funeral Home
August 2, 2020
I was so sad to hear of Floyd's passing. He was always so encouraging and kind to me growing up. Blessings to Fern and the family.
LeAnn Hadley
August 1, 2020
I was fortunate to play under Coach DeVoe as an 8th grade basketball player and for 3 years as a Varsity golfer. We had a few long chats on the golf course during practices about life in general as well as his faith and beliefs. He was one of the kindest and most patient men I have ever been around. I learned a lot during our chats and wish I would have had the opportunity to visit with him over the years after graduation. I know he is at peace with his final reward, and know the he will not be forgotten. Mrs. DeVoe, I pray you are comforted in the knowledge of where his faith in life has taken him and wish you the best.
Scott Bleshenski
Student
August 1, 2020
Mr. DeVoe, he was my typing teacher at Northeastern Business School of Commerce. When he would see me he woud say you were the girl from way up north, Gaylord. May Floyd rest in peace.
Diane Wiechec
Student
August 1, 2020
Thanks Coach for all your effort and time you gave our teams. You're a big part of my best high school memories. You are a very dedicated coach who took the time to take me and Kathy D. to a track clinic at MSU! I will see you again one day.
Jeanne (Hutek) Dorn
Student
August 1, 2020
Years ago Floyd was my teacher and years later a co worker . He was a very warm and kind hearted person. Will miss seeing him at the grocery store.
Lee Bronson
Friend
July 31, 2020
Floyd was a genuinely kind and compassionate man with a tremendous sense of humor. I was always grateful to have him as my guest teacher at Garber when I was unable to be in my classroom. I enjoyed our discussions, especially about track and field. I will miss his gentle spirit, the way he interacted with students and staff, always treating them with respect and kindness. He will be greatly missed. Rest In Peace, Dear Friend! Sending prayers for Mrs. DeVoe and family at this difficult time.
Kim Wright
Coworker
July 31, 2020
Dan & Rae Harfst
Friend
July 31, 2020
Lee Pratt
Friend
July 31, 2020
Corey sajdak
Student
July 30, 2020
Floyd was warm and friendly soul. His dedication to the youth group at Bay City First Church of the Nazarene left an indelible mark on so many. Teaching through his walk. My deepest condolences Fern, my thoughts are with you and your entire family.
Brent Long
Friend
July 30, 2020
Growing up in the 1st Church of the Nazarene, my wife and I, Denise Long, have many fond memories with Floyd.
Floyd was always kind, warm hearted, and one of the most thoughtful Christian men we knew. And we gave him plenty of reason not to be. He was very supportive and caring during a very difficult time in my life, and I will never forget his comfort and words of encouragement.
We will never forget his gentle nature, quiet leadership, and non-stop commitment to our youth programs, to the church, and to God.
Fern, we cannot be there this day, but know that you and all of Floyd’s extended family are in our thoughts and prayers. We have lost a good man today, but the kingdom of God has gained yet another wonderful soul for all eternity.
We will miss you Floyd, very much.
Stephen and Denise Bennett
Chambersburg, PA
Stephen And Denise Bennett
Friend
July 30, 2020
Terry Dora
Student
July 30, 2020
Brian and Darlene Roller
Student
July 30, 2020
So many of the students in the class of 1977 loved Mr. Devoe as a teacher. Rest in peace.
Anne
Student
July 30, 2020
Mr. DeVoe was an "Awesome" Teacher. I was a student in his History class in 1975. I was only a Freshman but for some reason was put in a Sophmore class. He always made the class interesting and you could tell the Students liked him. He would take his time explaining our daily studies. He had a good sense of humor and you looked forward to attending his class. God be with you Mr. DeVoe on your journey to Heaven. (Class of 1979)
Pat Gorney
Student
July 30, 2020
Floyd was such a great man! Always pleasant, always funny, always kind. He was my first choice when I couldn't be in my classroom at Garber, but I enjoyed his company in the lunchroom often when Floyd was in for someone else. We had a lot in common and chatted often. Farewell, My Friend! Go Bulldogs!
Terri Stoecker
Coworker
July 30, 2020
Mr Devoe was the teacher, volleyball and track coach to 3 of our 5 daughters. He was loved and respected highly as he was a kind and wonderful person. He was an example of God’s Love. I also worked with him in the school. So sorry for your loss.
Dean and Connie Pashak
Friend
July 30, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow. I met Floyd as a teacher at Northeastern School of Commerce teaching typing, etc. He was such a caring, kind man. I was sorry to see that he passed away, but know he is in the arms of Jesus. My husband and I used to run into Floyd and his wife at the Skill Center often for lunch...God be with his wife and family......
Anita Mueller
Acquaintance
July 30, 2020
He was the best substitute teacher at Garber High School
Aileen Brasseur
Friend
July 30, 2020
I will miss you big brother. I’m sorry I can’t be there but my health is not cooperating. Rest now with God and mom and dad and everyone who has gone before us. I will never forget riding on your shoulders when I was little, collecting sap for syrup, your turquoise Chevy. Your memories are locked in my heart forever. I love you and you will be greatly missed.
Cinda Simons
Sister
July 29, 2020
I thought of Mr Devoe recently and had wondered how he was doing. So sorry to read of his passing. He was my 7th grade teacher in 1989-90. He was a genuinely kind, good man. God give you peace as you say goodbye for now.
Elise Hoffman (St Clair)
Student
July 29, 2020
Mr.Devoe was one of the best substitute teachers at Garber. He always knew how to make us laugh or put a smile on our face. I also would see him and his wife come through the drive thru where I work and get breakfast together. I'd always say, "Hi Mr.Devoe" and he'd respond with a simple, "Hey. How are you?" Always made my day seeing him and his wife I'm sending prayers to the family. RIP Mr.Devoe.
Hannah and Lauren Villaire
Student
July 29, 2020
So many memories...thank you for your caring heart, coaching, teaching and love. You also taught me how to golf and caddy in the crazy HS years!! Just a fabulous Christian man and you will be missed......

Pinconning Class of 1988- he was my Golf Coach & Volleyball Coach.
Christine Tessmer Hoekstra
Christine Tessmer Hoekstra
Student
July 29, 2020
e was my favorite substitute teacher! He got me started into tying flies by teaching me at school. I’m sorry for your lose
Dylan Brady
Student
July 29, 2020
Mr. Devoe was one of my favorite teachers. You learned and took a lot away from his class. I also had him for a track coach. He will be fondly remembered. Marilynne class of 81.
Marilynne Warden
Student
July 29, 2020
It was one of my teachers in Pinconning high School. What an awesome teacher at that, He knew any good joke and have fun and yet he knew when to be stern to get things done. But even at that time it was still a very fun class Love them as a teacher My condolences go out to the family and his friends.
Kim Ellsworth (Yenior)
Teacher
July 29, 2020
He was a great teacher in
Pinny High. Condolences to the family .
DOREEN HUS
Student
July 29, 2020
I was fortunate to know Floyd through the Bay City 1st Church of the Nazarene. He provided a powerful example of a life lived with purpose, kindness, compassion, and service to others. His positive influence on the youth group touched so many lives that his legacy will continue for many generations to come. Deepest sympathies to Fern and his family,
Jim O’Leary
Jim O&#8217;Leary
Friend
July 29, 2020
R.I.P Coach DeVoe from the P.H.S 1988 Golf Team.
Brian Berthiaume
Student
July 29, 2020
Fern, You have my heartfelt sympathy in the loss of Floyd. I have fond memories of this man who always made me smile when I saw him. I know he was a man of great faith who now rests with the Lord. I'll be praying for peace and comfort for you.
Linda Pasch
Friend
July 29, 2020
You loved everyone you can came in contact with. You will be greatly missed by your family, friends, and everyone who had the honor of knowing you. You have run your race well. May you rest in peace now with no more pain or suffering in Heaven! We love you. We will see you again soon!
Mark, Cathy, and Justin Hilliard
Family
July 29, 2020
Mr. DeVoe was one of the few teachers I had at Pinconning High that I truly respected and looked up to. He was never afraid to go that extra mile with his students to make sure they understood what he was teaching us so that we could do our best. To me he was more then just a teacher he was a friend. He will be truly missed. But his wisdom will never be forgotten. God Bless you Mr. DeVoe you have earned them wings wear them with pride. You will forever be loved by all.
Debbie Cook (but he knew me as Egon)
Student
July 29, 2020
My the light of Jesus shine in Floyd. Prayerfully yours,
Jeff & Sharron Rochow
Friend
