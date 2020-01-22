CADILLAC -- Gabriel James Bregg, 46, of Cadillac, passed away suddenly Jan. 16, where he was surrounded by his family and friends.

He was born Oct. 27, 1973, in Grand Rapids, to Gary and Donna (Williams) Bregg. Gabriel married Racquel (Branch) Schroder on Aug. 31, 2008, on Old Mission Peninsula.

He is survived by his loving wife, Racquel Schroder-Bregg; children, Adrian Bregg, Jared Bregg, Ella Schroder, Emmet Schroder, Orin Bregg, Essian Bregg and Aras Bregg; his mother, Donna (Williams) Bregg, of Reed City; brother, Aaron (Heather) Bregg, of Grand Rapids; sister, Rachel (Noel) Parsons, of Cadillac; father in-law, Jerry Branch, of Leroy; and several nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins.

He is preceded in death by his father, Gary Bregg, and his grandparents, Fred and Jean (Olney) Williams, and Nelson and Etta (Kranish) Bregg, of Reed City; and mother-in-law, Verna Branch, of Leroy.

A celebration of life will be held from 2-5 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 22, at the Cadillac Eldorado (Cadillac Grill, 7839 46 Â½ Road, Cadillac).

Military services will be done by the Cadillac Area Honor Guard. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made out to the family or at any Chemical Bank, name on account Gabe & Racquel Bregg.

"He was the most loving father, husband, and son. He was the best daddy. He dedicated his whole world to taking care of me and to taking care of his kids. He did so much for all of us that I don't think I ever could have possibly expressed how much I adored and appreciated him.

"He was my love story. He promised me 300 years. He truly was my soulmate, and we always said that we found something so special that so many people live a lifetime without ever getting to experience. In all the highs and all the lows, he was my rock.

"Please, keep all of us in your hearts, thoughts and prayers. His kids, his mom, his siblings, my siblings, and the countless friends we've made family both near and far. Life will never be the same. This is so unfair.

"Gabriel Bregg you will forever be my one and only, the love of my life. I hope you knew that I treasured you and adored you and that you gave me so much more than you can ever imagine. Hug my mom for me and your dad."

Funeral arrangements were made by the Burkholder Family Funeral Home in McBain, and thoughts and prayers may be left at burkholderfamilyfuneralhome.com.