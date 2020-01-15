PARIS -- Gail Ann (Ward) "Annie" Nelson, of Cadillac, passed away Monday morning, Jan. 6, at Munson Hospice House in Traverse City. She was 62.

She was a baptized member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints.

Survivors include her two sons, Alex and Eric; her brother, Richard Ward, of Ashton; and many nieces, nephews and cousins she left behind.

Annie was preceded in death by her parents, Gailen and Marylin Ward; and a loving sister, Elaine Soter.

In accordance with her wishes, cremation has taken place and a family memorial will be held at a later date.

Her final resting place will be Crapo Cemetery near Paris.

