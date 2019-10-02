MOUNT PLEASANT -- Gladys M. Mitchell, 90, of Mount Pleasant, went home to be with her Lord on Sept. 24, 2019, surrounded by her children at Munson Medical Center in Traverse City, following a brief illness.

Gladys was born on Jan. 14, 1929, in Reed City. She graduated from Reed City High School in 1946 and attended Davenport College. On Aug. 20, 1949, she married her husband of 58 years, Donald, and together they raised four children.

Gladys had a strong work ethic and devoted endless hours for causes that were her passion. She was a fierce advocate for unborn children, and participated in civil protests against abortion across the country. She volunteered for many years at the Crisis Pregnancy Center. She was also a member of the Citizens for Decency organization, which fought to keep pornography out of Mount Pleasant. In addition, she founded the Central Michigan Citizens Opposed to Water Fluoridation, spearheading an effort to remove fluoride from city drinking water. She was feisty and tenacious -- picketing, yard signs and bumper stickers were among her favorites!

She was an active member of the Republican Party, serving as precinct delegate, Isabella County Commissioner and was an honored recipient of the Constance Stegenga Distinguished Service Award. With her determination, leadership skills and fearless spirit, she took an active role in making the world a better place.

Gladys was very generous in supporting many deserving people and organizations, which led to the creation of the Gladys and Donald Mitchell Family Fund, which will continue to bless others in the future.

She was a member of Potter's House Family Worship Center and devoted her life to sharing her faith in Jesus with any and all. She visited prisoners at county jails, supporting them in their time of need. She was a prayer warrior and spiritual mentor to many.

She enjoyed baking, especially fruit cobblers and cinnamon rolls. She was famous for her insatiable sweet tooth, and there could never be too much pie or ice cream in a day. She enjoyed sewing, bike riding and was an avid reader. She especially loved summers at Big Star Lake, playing cards and spending time with family. Nothing was more important to Gladys than her faith and her family, and she leaves a legacy that will endure.

Gladys was preceded in death by her husband, Donald; parents, Herman and Mabel Weck; and brothers, Russell, Harold, Wayne and Milne.

She is greatly loved and survived by her children, Patti (Jerry) Jacques, of Rochester Hills, Tom (Lori) Mitchell, of Mount Pleasant, Molly (Mitch) Jackson, of Chagrin Falls, Ohio and Loretta (Robert) Doerr, of Canadian Lakes. She prayed faithfully for her grandchildren, Jodi, Eric, Scott, Stacy, Kristin, Kara, Kori, Kim, Katelyn, Chris, Aaron, Ben and Laurel; and 11 great-grandchildren.

A celebration of her life will be officiated by Pastor Ronald Ives at Potter's House Family Worship Center at 11 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 7, 2019, followed by a luncheon. Family will receive guests one hour prior to the service. Visitation will take place from 4 to 7 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 6, at the Clark Funeral Chapel in Mount Pleasant. Burial will take place in Woodland Cemetery in Reed City.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to Gifts For All God's Children (giftsforallgodschildren.org) or to Life Choices of Central Michigan (lifechoicescm.com).