MARION -- Glen Arnold Reedy, of the Marion and Evart area, passed away Monday, March 2, at his home with family by his side. He was 70.

Glen was born on July 25, 1949, in Marion, to Maurice Franklin and Norma Jean (Peterson) Reedy.

He answered the call of duty serving as a U.S. Marine. He spent the majority of his career running the party store in Evart for 18 years and a restaurant in Lake for 11 years. Glen was a proud founding father and lifetime member of the Evart VFW. He was also a member of the Sylvan Church.

He enjoyed spending time outdoors hunting and fishing, gardening, and playing on his Kubota tractor and Polaris four-wheeler.

On Oct. 7, 2017, he entered into marriage with the former Marijke Kuiler at the Sylvan Church in Evart. The couple cherished their time together and found fun in the little things, such as racing on lawn mowers around their property.

Glen is survived by his loving wife, Marijke; son, Daniel (Julie) Reedy; two daughters, Shannon Lighthall and Rachel (Jessie) Reynolds; five grandchildren, Trinty, Zander, Edgar, Deven, Madison (John) and Maecy; great-grandson, Branson Michael; siblings, Gerald (Carol) Reedy, Glorida (Greg) Thompson, Louise (John) Bokor and Lyle Reedy; sister-in-law, Marilyn Reedy; numerous nieces and nephews; and many other loving family members and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents; and a brother, Dean Reedy.

Visitation will be from 5-8 p.m. Wednesday, March 4, at Fosnaught-Holdship Funeral Home. Funeral Services will be conducted at 1 p.m. Thursday, March 5, with visitation one hour prior, also at the funeral home.

Officiating will be Pastor Patrick Robinson.

Interment will take place at Sylvan Township Cemetery in the spring.

Memorial contributions may be directed to the Glioblastoma Foundation.

Condolences and memories may be shared online at fosnaught-holdship.com.

The family is being served by Fosnaught-Holdship Funeral Home.