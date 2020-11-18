HERSEY — Hilda Vance, 85, of Hersey, passed away peacefully on Friday, Nov. 13, 2020.

Hilda was born on June 18, 1935, to the late Ulysses Petrilli and Isabela (Vasquez) in Ponce, Puerto Rico.

She married Robert E. Vance on Dec. 27, 1954, in Ponce, Puerto Rico. They were married for 57 years. Robert preceded Hilda in passing on May 30, 2011.

Hilda and Bob were members of the Liberty Baptist Church and First Baptist Church of Reed City for over 40 years before they became members of the Evergreen Bible Baptist Church in Kalkaska. Hilda was a member there for 15 years.

Hilda is survived by six children, Daniel Vance, of Big Rapids, James Vance, of Barnwell, South Carolina, David Vance, of Hersey, Rachel (Pastor William) Kuiper, of Kalkaska, Mary (Greg) Neeb, of Midland, and Rebecca (Steven) Petersmark of Reed City; 10 grandchildren; and 12 great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by a son, William Vance; and daughter, Jean Elizabeth Vance.

The family of Hilda honors her memory and invites you to visit and share memories from 10-11 a.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2020, at Evergreen Bible Baptist Church. A funeral service will begin at 11 a.m. with Pastor William Kuiper officiating.

Interment will be at Wilson Cemetery in Reed City.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Evergreen Bible Baptist Church.

Arrangements entrusted to Wolfe-O'Neill Funeral Home, our family serving yours.