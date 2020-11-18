1/1
Hilda Vance
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Hilda's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

HERSEY — Hilda Vance, 85, of Hersey, passed away peacefully on Friday, Nov. 13, 2020.

Hilda was born on June 18, 1935, to the late Ulysses Petrilli and Isabela (Vasquez) in Ponce, Puerto Rico.

She married Robert E. Vance on Dec. 27, 1954, in Ponce, Puerto Rico. They were married for 57 years. Robert preceded Hilda in passing on May 30, 2011.

Hilda and Bob were members of the Liberty Baptist Church and First Baptist Church of Reed City for over 40 years before they became members of the Evergreen Bible Baptist Church in Kalkaska. Hilda was a member there for 15 years.

Hilda is survived by six children, Daniel Vance, of Big Rapids, James Vance, of Barnwell, South Carolina, David Vance, of Hersey, Rachel (Pastor William) Kuiper, of Kalkaska, Mary (Greg) Neeb, of Midland, and Rebecca (Steven) Petersmark of Reed City; 10 grandchildren; and 12 great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by a son, William Vance; and daughter, Jean Elizabeth Vance.

The family of Hilda honors her memory and invites you to visit and share memories from 10-11 a.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2020, at Evergreen Bible Baptist Church. A funeral service will begin at 11 a.m. with Pastor William Kuiper officiating.

Interment will be at Wilson Cemetery in Reed City.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Evergreen Bible Baptist Church.

Arrangements entrusted to Wolfe-O'Neill Funeral Home, our family serving yours.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Herald Review on Nov. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Wolfe-O'Neill Funeral Home - Kalkaska
106 S. Cherry St.
Kalkaska, MI 49646
231-258-5121
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved