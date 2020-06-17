EVART -- Ilene June (Preston) Stein, of Evart, peacefully passed away in her home, with three generations of family at her side. She passed June 8, 2020, one day before her 87th birthday.

She was born June 9, 1933, to Delmer and Mabelle Preston, in the home where she was raised.

After attending grade school at Johnson school, she went to Evart High where she met the love of her life, Bill Stein. Bill and Ilene were married Sept. 16, 1950. They partnered with her parents to dairy farm.

In addition to farming and raising four children, Ilene did bookkeeping at Evart Milling Company and Barryton Co-op.

She was Chippewa Township clerk for several years. She was a Farm Bureau member for 68 years. She was also a member of the Emerald Lake Birthday Club.

Ilene enjoyed hunting deer and turkey with her husband, even though she had to get up early to keep up with him. She always enjoyed having visitors, and no one ever left her home hungry.

She loved to cook and was able to easily feed a crowd with little notice. Many in our community will remember her for the encouraging cards with pictures and newspaper clippings she would send.

Ilene loved her family and was a "Grandma" to many.

Ilene is survived by her children, Valorie (Alvin) Kullman, of Harrison, Marvin (Ireta) Stein, of Evart, Patti (Bill) Woodward, of Lake City; her grandchildren, Adam (Nicole) Stein, of Reed City, Allison (James) Kimball, of Evart, Josh (Melissa) Stein, of Hancock, Marcus (Heather) Kullman, of Mt Pleasant, Karl Woodward, of Lansing, and Nick (Lauren) Woodward, of Walker; 13 great-grandchildren; and her sister, Joyce Gelaude, of Big Rapids.

She was preceded in death by her loving husband, William (Bill) Stein, on April 2, 2019; her parents; her son, Dick Stein; and her sister, Glenda Trimner.

A private family funeral service honoring Ilene June Stein will take place at 11 a.m. Thursday, June 11, at the Corey Funeral Home in Evart, with Pastor Charles Richardson officiating.

Visitation for family is at 10 a.m. Thursday, until time of services. Mrs. Stein will be interred in Forest Hill Cemetery next to her husband.

There will be a celebration of life gathering for Ilene beginning at 1 p.m. Friday, June 12, and continuing throughout the afternoon, at the Stein Farm, 21827 110th Ave., Evart, MI.

Memorial contributions may be directed to Spectrum Health Hospice, 100 Michigan St., NE, Grand Rapids, MI 49503.