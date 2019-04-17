Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jack Langford Frank.

EVART -- Jack Langford Frank passed away on April 11, 2019, at Blodgett Hospital in Grand Rapids with his sister at his side. He was 64.

Jack was born Aug. 31, 1954, in Pontiac, to Ford Frank Jr. and Helen Jean Frank (Otto). Both of whom preceded him in death.

He is survived by his three sons; Christopher, Micky and Justin Frank; and his siblings, Daniel (Connie) Frank, Tammy (Jim) Francisco and Ted (Lori) Frank.

He grew up in the Detroit area and later moved to Evart. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, working on cars, eating good food, telling jokes and riding his motorcycle.

Jack's family is respecting his wishes to not hold a memorial service.