EVART -- Jacqueline (Jackie) Joyce Anderson, 87, of Evart, passed away suddenly Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019, in Phoenix, Arizona.

She was born in Clare, Michigan, on Aug. 10, 1932, to Leo and Ruth (Rassat) Joslin. She grew up in the Clare and Farwell area and graduated as valedictorian from Farwell High School in 1950.

On Jan. 13, 1951, Jackie married her high school sweetheart, Robert Eugene (Gene) Van Nostrand.

Shortly after their wedding, they moved to Flint, where their first daughter, Cheryl Lynn (Richmond) was born. About a year later, they moved to Mt. Pleasant and had two more children, Robert Eugene Jr and Joyce Ann (Shaner).

When all three children were in school, Jackie enrolled in Central Michigan University (CMU) where she graduated with honors. She then continued to earn a master's degree.

After graduation, Jackie began her career at Vowels Elementary, where she taught 5th and 6th grade until her retirement in 1990.

Jackie and Gene enjoyed spending time with family at their cabin on Negaunee Lake, where they loved to entertain friends.

They also loved to go dancing.

Jackie's first husband died Dec. 2, 1994. On Aug. 19, 2001 Jackie married her longtime family friend, Robert (Bob) Eugene Anderson.

Her marriage to Bob added three sons to her family, Dennis (Barb), Robert (Lorie) and Thomas (Tracy).

Jackie continued to enjoy entertaining family and friends at the lake and at their winter home in Arizona. She and Bob had fun sailing on European river cruises.

Jackie enjoyed traveling and camping with her family. She liked to hike mountain and desert trails.

Jackie loved skiing and was a member of the National Ski Patrol.

She also enjoyed art. She painted many gorgeous oil paintings, and created jewelry and ceramic pots.

Jackie had many diverse interests ranging from crafts to computers, which she shared with her grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Jackie also enjoyed researching her family history and wrote several genealogy books on her family ancestry. Her greatest hobby was her family.

Jackie attended as many family events and gatherings as she could.

Jackie was preceded in death by her first husband, Robert Eugene Van Nostrand.

She is survived by her second husband, Robert Eugene Anderson; her children, Cheryl (Donald) Richmond, Robert (Karla) Van Nostrand Jr., and Joyce (Tom) Shaner; stepchildren, Dennis (Barb) Anderson, Robert (Lorie) Anderson, and Thomas (Tracy) Anderson; grandchildren, April (Donald) Frost, Karey (Gregory) Wentworth, William Richmond, Donald (Brigitta) Richmond, Lisa (Garrett Carney) Levin, Jennifer Adams, Eric Van Nostrand, Ami (Zachary Gladden) Van Nostrand, and Robert Shaner; and 15 great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her sisters, Gail (Jerry) Childs and Sue (Ray) Kullman.

Jackie will be greatly missed.

Her family is planning a celebration of Jackie's life Aug. 1, at her home on Negaunee Lake.

All friends and family are invited.

On-line condolences may be left at stephenson-wyman.com.