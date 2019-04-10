Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for James LeRoy Wright.

MARION -- James LeRoy Wright, of Marion, passed away on Wednesday, April 3, 2019, at his home in Marion, surrounded by his family. He was 71.

James was born on Oct. 16, 1947, in Owosso, to Clifford and Leota (Streeter) Wright. Jim served in the U.S. Navy and was a Vietnam War veteran. In 1969, he married the love of his life, Mary Margret Marie Schoch. He retired after 25 years from Ventra in Evart. Jim loved his family with all of his heart.

He is survived by his loving wife of 49 years, Mary Wright; children, Richard (Lena) Schoch, of Cadillac, Sheila (Ben) Cowgill, of Cadillac, Tina (Chuck) Ankney, of Marion, Jamey (Doug) LeVanseler, of Marion, Jay (Jessica) Wright, of Houghton Lake, Fatham (Mike) Wright, of Rapid River, and Cathrine (Scott) Bear, of Marion; numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren; and many other loving family members and friends.

He was preceded in death by his mother and stepfather, Leota and Chett Case; his father, Clifford Wright; his mother-in-law and father-in-law, Fritz and Geneva Schoch; two brothers, Clifford and Carl Wright; and a great-grandson, BrayLen Ochalek.

Funeral services will be conducted at 2 p.m. on Friday, April 5, 2019, with visitation held one hour prior at St. Agnes Catholic Church in Marion. Father Joseph Fix will preside. Military honors will be provided by the Marion Honor Guard.

Memorial contributions may be directed to the Wright family in care of his wife, Mary Wright.

