REED CITY -- Early Sunday morning, Sept. 20, 2020, a precious soldier of the cross left behind his earthly cares to finally meet the One he served and be reunited with his heavenly Father and family. Jim was 86 years of age.

Born on March 19, 1934, Clyde and Olive (Stone) Bowman, of Hersey, welcomed James Vernon into their hearts and home as their eldest son. Excelling in basketball, Jim graduated with the class of 1953 from Hersey High School and shared his love of Christ at school, church and everywhere he served. While attending Reed City Church of the Nazarene, he met his beautiful and talented wife of more than 66 years, Jennie Elaine Heyd, of Luther, whom he married Aug. 7, 1954.

Jim retired from Reed City Tubelite in 1999, after spending his working career building revolving doors for major commercial structures around the U.S. His pride and joy was shaping the entrance doors which anchor Trump Towers -- never knowing he was building the gateway to the future 45th president of the United States.

Along with raising their three daughters together, Jim volunteered as church usher, greeter, Sunday School teacher, board member, building and grounds participant, Shepherd's Table host, custodian, transportation driver and more. His passion to pick up children for Sunday School, support those in full-time ministry and help those who sacrificed to serve his Savior was evident.

His entire life was devoted to the spiritual destiny of others. He prioritized taking his family to summer church camps as their preferred annual vacation. Jim was elected Northern Michigan District delegate for the Church of the Nazarene.

He served as usher and greeter for district and global Church of the Nazarene events. Jim was an avid supporter of his wife's many years of ministry responsibilities.

He loved traveling to San Diego, Hawaii and other destinations, where he was a tremendous help to his daughters and sons-in-law serving in ministry -- crafting sanctuary crosses, church signs, installing cabinets, laying carpet and so much more. Carrying the cross through the streets of Reed City every Good Friday was symbolic of the burden he carried for those who needed Jesus.

He was predeceased by his parents; a brother; several in-laws; nieces and nephew.

He leaves behind his beloved wife of more than 66 years, Jennie; children, Sherry Brown, Dawn (Rev. Dan) Stemen, and Vonda (Rev. Steve) Rodeheaver. He is also survived by grandchildren; Jason (Tracy) Brown, Justin (Samantha) Brown, Rebecca (Josh) Rinker, Rachel (Chuck James) Hewett, John Mark Rodeheaver, Jonathan Stemen; and four great-grandchildren. He is additionally survived by his brother, Clois (Beverly) Bowman; brother, Gary (Marian) Bowman; sister, Phyllis Reed; and in-laws, Erma Hall, Ellen (Dave) Currier, Esther (Rev. John) Coffey, Rev. Gerald (Maxine) Heyd; and many nieces and nephews.

A public Homegoing Celebration was held on Tuesday, Sept. 22, at Woodland Cemetery in Reed City.

Contributions in honor of his life and memory may be made to Reed City Church of the Nazarene, 5300 S. 220th Ave., Reed City, MI 49677.