HERSEY -- Janice Mae Teesdale was released into eternity while surrounded by her loving family on Saturday, March 7, at her residence in Hersey. She was 80.

Janice was born in Reed City on Feb. 5, 1940, to Doris (Kadwell) and Fay Ziegler. Janice attended local schools and graduated from Reed City High School in 1958.

While working at the Newsstand in Reed City, she met the love of her life, Terry Teesdale, and they were wed in 1961, after she graduated from St. Mary's School of Nursing, in 1960.

Janice and Terry made their home in Hersey, where they raised four red-haired girls. Janice worked at the Reed City Hospital emergency room and then at the Osceola County Public Health Department for 26 years, managing communicable disease epidemics, vaccinating countless now-healthy children, and making home visits -- which she occasionally completed on cross-country skis and even on a road grader during the blizzard of '78.

An incredibly kind and just woman, she worked passionately to ensure access to healthcare and education for children and adults.

She pioneered the ISD teen pregnancy program, which came into being hand-in-hand with the inaugural Big Rapids alternative school program under her direction. She helped start the Pine River Schools Head Start program and led Brownies, various youth groups and 4-H.

After retiring, Janice logged thousands of miles on her bike with her husband as members of the Big Rapids Bicycle Club, making new friends and memories all along the way.

Fiercely independent, Janice painted the entire outside of her home at the age of 75. Janice shared her amazing creativity by sewing her family's clothing, making banners for churches and creating handmade cards and gifts for loved ones.

She approached death on her own terms with grace and a sense of adventure.

She is survived by her husband, Terrence; daughters, Lynda (Dale Laugavitz), Suzanne, Luanne (Daniel Owaski) and Karen (Adam David); grandchildren, Lance and Sarah, Garett and Sara, Edward and Mark and Rayna; great-grandchildren, Olivia, Nola, Colten, Declan, Rohan, Rylee and Garrett; and her beloved dog, Jenny.

Janice was preceded in death by her father, Oren Fay Ziegler; and mother, Doris Gwendolyn Kadwell.

A memorial service will take place at noon Saturday, March 14, 2020, at the United Methodist Church in Reed City, with a luncheon to follow. Visitation with the family will begin at 11 a.m. and run until the start of services.

Memorial contributions may be made in her name to the Osceola County Community Foundation -- Class of '58 Scholarship Fund or to Hospice of Michigan. Both are gratefully welcomed.