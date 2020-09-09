1/1
John Edward Hohman
EVART -- John Edward Hohman, of Evart, passed unexpectedly at home on Sept. 2, 2020. Born on Oct. 19, 1951, in Saginaw, John married his love, Sandra, on Dec. 16, 1972, in Big Rapids.

John earned his doctorate from Capella University and served as technical and education faculty for several universities, as director of several nonprofits, and as a consultant.

An avid sportsman, John enjoyed classic cars, technology, carpentry and playing music in community groups and with family and friends.

John readily lent his talents to those who needed help or advice.

John was a loving husband and father; the happiness and well-being of his family was his focus and pride.

He is survived by his wife, Sandra (Hopkins) Hohman, of Evart; daughters, Amy (Matt) Urick, of Grand Haven, and Emily Hohman, of Pagosa Springs, Colorado; his siblings, Judy Brown, of Hemlock, Andy (Cindy) Hohman, of Rapid City, Len (Lori) Hohman, of Folsom, California, and Nina (Chad Fehn) Hohman-Fehn, of Hemlock; and numerous nieces and nephews.

John is preceded in death by his maternal and paternal grandparents; parents, John and Jean (Raymond) Hohman; brothers, Steve and Vince Hohman; and an infant niece.

A full obituary and arrangement details can be found at coreyfuneralhome.com.



Published in Herald Review on Sep. 9, 2020.
