John Edward Hohman
1951 - 2020
EVART -- John Edward Hohman, of Evart, passed unexpectedly at home on Sept. 2, 2020. Born on Oct. 19, 1951, in Saginaw, John married his love, Sandra, on Dec. 16, 1972, in Big Rapids.

John earned his doctorate from Capella University and served as technical and education faculty for several universities, as director of several nonprofits, and as a consultant.

An avid sportsman, John enjoyed classic cars, technology, carpentry and playing music in community groups and with family and friends.

John readily lent his talents to those who needed help or advice.

John was a loving husband and father; the happiness and well-being of his family was his focus and pride.

He is survived by his wife, Sandra (Hopkins) Hohman, of Evart; daughters, Amy (Matt) Urick, of Grand Haven, and Emily Hohman, of Pagosa Springs, Colorado; his siblings, Judy Brown, of Hemlock, Andy (Cindy) Hohman, of Rapid City, Len (Lori) Hohman, of Folsom, California, and Nina (Chad Fehn) Hohman-Fehn, of Hemlock; and numerous nieces and nephews.

John is preceded in death by his maternal and paternal grandparents; parents, John and Jean (Raymond) Hohman; brothers, Steve and Vince Hohman; and an infant niece.

A full obituary and arrangement details can be found at coreyfuneralhome.com.



Published in Herald Review on Sep. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Corey Funeral Home - Evart
415 N. Main Street
Evart, MI 49631
(231) 734-2251
7 entries
September 8, 2020
May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief.
Rachel Wilson
Family
September 8, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Karen Wixon
Neighbor
September 8, 2020
I am sorry for your loss. Sending condolences to everyone.
Andrea Wheeler
September 8, 2020
John was a great brother and friend to both his brother his wife, he helped immensely during his brother Steve's illness and Gave such support thoughout his life. It's brings great sadness and is such a loss to whole family. He will be fondly lovinly remembered always. Hugs and Love to family. Sandra, Amy & Matt, Emily and friend, Siblings, Aunt.
Claudette Hohman Thompson
Family
September 7, 2020
I have lost a great friend, mentor and so much more watching him engage and change peoples lives at Osceola League for Arts and Humanities with his gentle help so they felt comfortable playing in the group his writing a grant request and taking the classes he already knew to help me with grant seeking (sorry they were put on hold for covid) helping to build our web page. He went on vacation I say bringe back some stones he brings back a box full and a small boulder he carried to Bottom of falls and back up. He didn't take short cuts. I have such a hole and will think of him often. I am so sorry for his family I can't begin to express but know he touched many and not slightly he will never be forgotten.
Carole Roberts
Friend
September 7, 2020
So very, very sorry for your loss. Love, hugs and prayers to all of you.
Don and Julie Urick
September 7, 2020
I am so sorry to hear of your loss. Over the years, our paths have crossed several times. When we did run into each other it was always nice catching up on your latest adventures. Condolences to you Sandy and your family!
Zoe Babb
Acquaintance
