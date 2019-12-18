SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- Keith Edward Ladd passed away at 8:18 a.m. Dec. 13, 2019, at Memorial Hospital, in South Bend, Indiana, after complications resulting from surgery.

Keith was born in Evart, where he lived the majority of his life. Moving to Marion, Indiana, in 2003, Keith lived with his daughter Joelle, and provided a three-generational home for his grandchildren to grow up in.

Keith always had time for his grandchildren -- whether it was spent building just one more birdhouse with the girls, or chasing away the snake that was in the creek, he always stopped what he was doing and answered the call of the grandchild.

Keith was met at the gates of Heaven by his mother, Marvel Ladd; his father, Herbert Ladd; his older brother, Dale; and niece, Cheryl.

Keith is survived by his sister, Marilyn; and his brothers, David, Terry, Ken and Norris.

Surviving children are Danielle, Joelle, Andrelle, Michelle and Matthew.

Keith's wishes for burial will be honored during a memorial service Memorial Day weekend, 2020.