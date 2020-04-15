ASHTON -- Kenneth E. Davis, of Ashton, passed away March 22, 2020, at his home with family by his side.

He was born Feb. 10, 1927, to Harrison and Olive (Mull) Davis in Pontiac, and he grew up in the Lansing area.

Ken moved to Ashton in 1947 and worked at Miller Industries/Tubelite in Reed City for 37 years, retiring in 1989.

Ken was a remarkably strong and proud man with a great sense of humor. He had many accomplishments including roller skating, motor cycling, softball pitching, bowling, golfing, swimming and snowmobiling. He even tried hang gliding. He was a clever chess player and an avid hunter and fisherman. But most of all he loved his family and enjoyed spending time with them.

In 1955 he married Audrey Bowman, daughter of Reube and Cora (Holmes) Bowman. Together they raised seven children. Six daughters who survive him are Gina Peterson (Gary), Lynne Ramsey (Michael), Ginette Haines (Kenneth), Rosemarie McConnell (William), Coralie VanDrie (Paul) and Janine Wood (Kenneth). He has many grand and great-grandchildren who loved him dearly and will miss him. He is also survived by his brother Virgil Davis and special nephew Bill Davis.

He was preceded in death by son, Donald Davis; granddaughter, Sarah Jean Ramsey; his parents; brothers, Robert and John; and his sisters, Wanda Smith, Woania Davis and Beverly Lofquist.

Memorial services will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Big Rapids or a .