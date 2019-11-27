REED CITY — Leon "Lee" Freeman Augst, formerly of Reed City, passed away peacefully in his sleep Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019, with his family at his side.

He was born Sept. 6, 1932, to Leonard F. and Lottie A. (Wicks) Augst, and graduated from Reed City High School in 1950. While serving his country with the U.S. Army Corp of Engineers in Korea, he married Rose McNeeley, of Mount Pleasant, in April 1952.

Mr. Augst was a building contractor in Reed City in the '50s, then in Illinois for many years, before retiring in Tucson, Arizona, in the mid-'70s.

He is survived by his daughters, Tary Lee (Delmar) Geesey and Kelly Rae (Marco) Shipione; son, Gregory (Robbin) Augst, all of Arizona; granddaughter, Jennifer (Adam Roseberry) Augst; grandson, Jonathan (Michael) Augst; sister-in-law, Rhoda Augst-Proper; and several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Rose, in 2011; infant brother, Leonard F. Jr., in 1931; and younger brother, Larry James, in 2007.

Following cremation, no service was scheduled, as requested.