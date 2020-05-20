REED CITY -- Loren "Bud" Cote Sr. passed away April 13, 2020, at the age of 90, from complications of COVID-19.He is survived by his beloved wife of 53 years, Emma "May" Cote.He was father to sons, Lennie Cote (deceased), his wife Barb, and Loren Cote Jr.; daughters, Linda Bullock (deceased), her husband Jim, and Charlene Reinsch, and her husband Denny.Bud was born June 17, 1929, at home in Southfield, and raised there until he was 16 years old. At age 16, he entered the U.S. Marine Corp to fight in World War II. After the service, he came back home to work and eventually joined the Roofers Union.Throughout the next 30 years, Bud worked and married May, and they lived in Livonia until their retirement. The couple then moved to northern Michigan, the Reed City area, where they enjoyed playing golf, bowling, fishing and having fun with their friends.Bud was involved with many clubs, which include the VFW, The Moose, The Eagles and the AM Vets. Bud was most proud to have been an active member of the VA Honor Guard in Reed City, where he resided over numerous military ceremonies for other veterans.The VA Honor Guard of Reed City will honor Bud at a memorial service that will be scheduled when permitted to gather at Parkview Memorial Cemetery in Livonia. Please contact O'Brien/Sullivan Funeral Home with further details Expressions of sympathy to obriensullivanfuneralhome.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Herald Review on May 20, 2020.