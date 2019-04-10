Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Loretta Kohn.

REED CITY -- Loretta Kohn, 92, of Reed City, passed away on March 5, 2019.

Loretta was born in Flint, on Jan. 22, 1927, to Walter Dee and Mabel E. (Squires) Rehkopf. She was raised on the Squires family farm in Cedar Township, Osceola County, attended Moffit School and graduated from Reed City High School in 1945. After high school, she was employed at Blackmer Pump Company in Grand Rapids, Fashion Industries in Big Rapids and Kel-Reed/Cooper Industry in Reed City, until her retirement in 1985.

Loretta married her high school sweetheart, Marvin Kohn, in 1946. They were married 52 years. Loretta and Marvin raised three children on the Kohn family farm, where she always kept a prosperous vegetable garden, as well as many beautiful flowers.

She was member of the Ladies Auxiliary, served as Cedar Township clerk and was an active a 4-H leader. Loretta loved to sew, crochet, knit and was an avid reader. She especially enjoyed playing euchre with friends at Reed City Senior Center and Ashton Church.

Loretta was preceded in death by her husband; parents; brother, Ivan (Emma) Rehkopf; sister, Doris (Elwood) Mitchell; and granddaughter, Sarah Baar.

Loretta is survived by her children; Steven (Valerie) Kohn, Karen (Larry) Baar and Brian (Linda) Kohn. She has seven grandchildren; Lori, Larry, Lynette, Eric, Garrett, Brett and Brandi; 12 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild.

In fulfilling Loretta's wishes, there will be no service. A celebration of life will be at 1 p.m. on April 13, 2019, at the Reed City VFW Post. Lunch will be prepared and served by the Ladies Auxiliary.

Memorial contributions may be made to Reed City Senior Center and Osceola County Commission on Aging.