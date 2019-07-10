REED CITY -- Marjorie "Ann" Appelgreen, 85 of Reed City, passed away Monday, July 1, 2019 in Big Rapids. She was born February 1, 1934 in Beal City, the daughter of John F. and Martha (Lehman) Starr. Ann married Walter F. Appelgreen on August 11, 1956 in Lansing.

They made their home in the Lansing and Grand Ledge area where Ann managed the home and children. Ann and Walt moved to Chippewa Lake in the early 1980s when they purchased the East Bay Mart and Marina. They sponsored softball teams and supported all the Chippewa Lake community events.

They owned and operated the business until 1994, and while there, one of Ann's favorite chores was dipping ice cream and visiting with all the customers.

In 2014 they moved from the Chippewa Lake area and settled into a condo near Reed City. Most recently, Walt and Ann lived together at the Reed City Nursing Center.

Ann enjoyed trips to the casino very much, but most of all she loved spending time with her family and grandkids. Walt and Ann attended Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Evart for several years.

Ann is survived by her beloved husband, Walter Appelgreen, of Reed City; her two daughters Lori (Mike) Maneke, of Rodney, Kaye (Scott) Frederick, of Hersey; four grandchildren, Camra (Mike) Shanteau, Cody Maneke, Ally (Matt) Keggs, Kelsey (Dan) France; new great-grandson Lucas Scott France and two step-grandchildren, Kelly (Billy) LaFountain and family, Mat (Sarah) Maneke and family. She is also survived by two sisters, Connie (Bill) Holler of Midland, Pat (Donald) Seyfried of Ohio; a brother, David (Donna) Starr of Florida and many other family and friends.

Funeral services will took place 1 p.m. Friday, July 5, 2019 at the Daggett-Gilbert Funeral Home in Big Rapids with Father Joe Fix officiating. There was visitation at the funeral home on Friday, beginning at 11 a.m.

Memorial contributions in Ann's name may be made to either the Chippewa Lake Community Building Fund or the Osceola County Commission on Aging.

A private committal will take place at the Chippewa Lake Cemetery at a later date.

Share a memory or condolence with the family at daggettgilbertfuneralhome.com.