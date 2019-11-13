NEWAYGO -- Michael Gene Loney, 67, of Newaygo and formerly of Manton, Reed City and Ludington, left this life Nov. 6, 2019, after a brave battle with cancer.

He was the oldest son of Star and Eldon Loney. Mike was married to Kathryn (Kathy) Diane Austin. Their son, Vincent Michael Loney, preceded him in death in 1999. Mike was preceded in death by his father, Clinton Eldon Loney, and brother, Clinton E. Loney.

His surviving siblings are Terry Ann Rea (Larry), Rickard Allen Loney (Donna), Martha June Crawford and Star Faith Currier (Elmer'Ab'). Mike leaves behind his special cousins, many nieces and nephews and special friend, William.

Mike loved hunting, fishing and the outdoors. He played golf and football in high school. It was said if you tried to go through him, it was like hitting a brick wall.

Mike worked for many years at Atkinson in Ludington and retired after 20 years from GM Wood Products of Newaygo in 2018. He had a great work ethic. When stricken with a muscle disorder several years ago, he continued to work every day.

Mike had a sly sense of humor and always kept you guessing. His circle of friends miss him dearly.

Mike spent his final days at home with Kathy, their dog, Georgie and his immediate family. A celebration of Michael's life will be held in late spring 2020.

Cards of condolence may be sent to his mother at 5242 Glen Echo Ave., Sarasota, FL 34234, and she will distribute to others.