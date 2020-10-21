1/
Mildred A. Williams
HERSEY -- Mildred A. Williams, 99, of Hersey, passed away Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2020.

Mildred was born Aug. 15, 1921, to Adolph Nix and Ellen Morlock Nix in Hersey. She was the oldest of four siblings, Donnabelle Bluhm, Arlen Nix and Glen Nix, all deceased.

She spent her entire life in the area, graduating from Hersey High School, and then working at the Osceola County Sheriff Department where she met and married Ranald Williams on Aug. 28, 1942. He preceded her in death Nov. 19, 2011.

She was a homemaker and mother of three, and always had vegetable and flower gardens which she shared produce and flowers with her neighbors and friends.

She had a love of sports, especially the Detroit Tigers, and followed local high school sports with her husband.

In the 1960s, she was active in the local baton corps, J-Mar Rockets, organizing parade participation throughout Michigan in the summers.

She loved to cook, bake and crochet baby blankets to donate. Thanksgiving and Christmas was always a feast, with as many as 30 salads, meats, and desserts. She had a love for decorating for every holiday, collecting wind chimes, and watching her hummingbirds.

She is so missed by her children, Larry Williams, of Zim, Minnesota, Gary and Kathy Williams, of Hersey, and Pamela Remacle, of Hersey. She is also survived by two grandsons, Joshua and Holly Remacle, of Mason; and Jacob and Jodi Remacle, of Midland.

She was so proud of her 10 great-granddaughters, and five great-great-grandchildren.

Three granddaughters preceded her in death, Angelin Pontz, Amy Fleming and Kelly Williams.

A private memorial service will be held at a later date at the United Methodist Church in Reed City. Memorial contributions may be made to the United Methodist Church of Reed City.



Published in Herald Review on Oct. 21, 2020.
