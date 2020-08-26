1/
Nicole Sue "Nikki" Yoder
LAKE -- Nicole "Nikki" Sue Yoder, of Lake, Michigan, who was our ray of sunshine, happy-go-lucky, always smiling daughter, sister, granddaughter and friend was tragically taken from us along with her love Jeff Pfund on Aug. 14, 2020.

Nikki was born Feb. 13, 1972, the daughter of Ronald Duane and Tonya Fay (Case) Yoder in Big Rapids, Michigan.

She graduated from Evart High School in 1991 and then joined the United States Army in 1993, serving 8 years mostly overseas in Bosnia and Germany. Nikki thoroughly enjoyed traveling the world collecting art, artifacts, and many memories.

After her service, she returned home to Michigan, settling in Lake Station (Lake) area, where she found the simple life she wanted, and found her peace and happiness.

To know Nikki is to love her. She will be sadly missed, but we have faith that she believes in Jesus and heaven and we know died the happiest she ever was. May the many, many who loved Nikki honor her memory by spreading the same care, love, and joy, that she brought to us all.

Nicole is survived by her mother, Tonya Case; sister, Tawny Pirie, and brother-in-law, Craig Pirie; brother, Toby Yoder; grandmother, Laura Davis; nephews, Victor, Andrew, Chandler, and Brandon Pirie; aunts Naomi, Linda; uncles Jim Yoder, Terry Case, Kepp Case; and cousins, Dana, Sindi, Chantel, Chad, Brad, Brent, Justin, Jessie, Rachel, Shannon, Ashley and Melonie.

A funeral service for Nikki took place at 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 22 at the Bethany Baptist Church in Lake. Pastor Gene Hockey officiated. A visitation time followed from 5-8 p.m. at the Campbell Stocking Funeral Home in Farwell.

Nikki was laid to rest beside her Dad in Fairview Cemetery with a graveside service at 10 a.m. Monday, Aug. 24, 2020. 

In lieu of flowers, Nikki would be so blessed if you planted a flower or tree in her memory.



Published in Herald Review on Aug. 26, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Campbell Stocking Family Funeral Home
408 W. Main St
Farwell, MI 48622
(989)588-4551
