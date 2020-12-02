EVART - Norman H. Bond, 96, a resident of Melbourne, Florida, died peacefully at the Edward M. Poe Hospice Care Center in Titusville, Florida, on Nov. 11, 2020.



Norm was born Nov. 6, 1924, in Tustin, Michigan, to Elmer and Clara (Faist) Bond. He graduated from Evart High School in 1942 and married his childhood sweetheart, Zelma Zeller, in 1945. Their only son, Bryan, was born in October 1956.



During World War II, Norm and his brother, Mel, were posted to Nuthampstead, England, where he loaded bombs onto B-17 bombers. He was fortunate to re-visit the airbase in July 2008.



Norm worked an accountant for Chevrolet in Saginaw, Michigan, from 1952-1957 and then as Production Manager for the Standard Products Company in Gaylord, Michigan, until he and his wife retired to Lakeland, Florida, in December 1986.



In his spare time, Norm was an avid private pilot who refurbished his own taildrag plane. He was an able carpenter and gardener, delighting his neighbors with bunches of roses.



Norm was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Zelma; his brother, Melvin; and his sister, Bernice (Bragg). He is survived by his son, Bryan (Timothy Dyer); his brother, Frederick; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.



No memorial services are currently planned. In lieu of flowers, a memorial contribution can be made to the National Honor Flight Network.

