Raymond E. Gerber
1939 - 2020
EVART -- Raymond E. Gerber, loving husband, father and grandpa, of Evart, went home to be with the Lord the morning of Tuesday, May 26, 2020. He passed away peacefully lying next to his wife of 47 years, Susan F. Gerber. He was 80.Mr. Gerber was born Dec. 27, 1939, in Reed City, the son of Ernest and Marie (Morlock) Gerber.Ray comes from the seed of immigrant farmers. Planted into the rural beauty of Osceola County, he grew up farming and providing for his family.He graduated from Reed City High School in 1958. Being the youngest of four brothers, he took the responsibility of working his and his parent's land while his brothers were in the service.Raymond and his wife Susan attended the North Evart United Methodist Church for over 40 years. He was active as a board member and a loving face on Sunday mornings.Ray was an active member of the Farm Bureau for years and a longtime member of the "Shakespeare Club." He enjoyed spending time at the "College of Knowledge," and he and Susan enjoyed square dancing.He farmed his entire life along with working at the Evart Milling Co., then for Deans Dairy. He spent several years actively raising, training and racing horses (pacers).Ray leaves behind a legacy of survivors: his wife of 47 years, Susan Gerber, of Evart; his children, Dave (Pam) Gerber, of Fenton, David (Shawn) Hawley, of Texas, Doug (Angie) Gerber, of Fenton, Jeff (Kim) Gerber, of Fenton, Jennifer (Mark) Lyons, of Wyandotte; nine grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; his brother, Loren (Pat) Gerber, of Evart; two sisters, Marian (Chuck) Dykstra, of Florida, Ardy (Jim) Jones, of Marshall; and two sister-in-laws, Nancy Gerber, of Virginia, and Avis Gerber, of Canadian Lakes.He was preceded in death by his parents, Ernie and Marie Gerber; and two brothers, Russell and Marvin Gerber.A celebration of life honoring Raymond E. Gerber will be held at a later date after COVID-19 restrictions are lifted.Memorial contributions may be directed to the Osceola County Community Foundation Reed City High School Class of 1958.

Published in Herald Review on Jun. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Corey Funeral Home - Evart
415 N. Main Street
Evart, MI 49631
(231) 734-2251
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

June 1, 2020
Our condolences to you, Susan, and to the entire family. Ray and I (Tharell) were friends in high school. We were in FFA together and played baseball together on the Hawkins team.
Sincerely, Tharell and Marilyn Toman
Marilyn Toman
Friend
May 30, 2020
Susie so sorry for your loss!
Laressa & Glen Hoffmeyer
Friend
May 29, 2020
Uncle Ray was such a blessing in our lives,loved getting together with him and Susan. His warm smile and making all feel special and welcome. Enjoyed visiting them on there farm.
Kevin & Joan Carty
Family
May 29, 2020
Sorry for your loss Susan, Prayers for you and your family. Ray will be missed.
DAVE ERLER
Friend
May 29, 2020
You and your family are in my thoughts and prayers. Ray will be missed.
Joyce Hillier
Friend
May 29, 2020
Susan, we are so very sorry to hear of your loss of Ray. He was such a nice man. Our deepest symphony to you and the rest of the family. Sending love and prayers.
Ron and Carol Pethick
Friend
May 28, 2020
My condolences to his family.
Mike Diehlman
May 28, 2020
Hugs and condolences Susan!! May God be with you
Linda LaLonde
Friend
May 28, 2020
Sorry to hear of Ray's death. Your family has my thoughts and prayers. Bonnie Dalman
Bonnie Dalman
Friend
May 28, 2020
Susan--so very sorry!! Ray was such a great person and suffered thru so much. He's at peace now and in the house of the Lord. Take good care of yourself. Love you!
Nancy &Mike Bloomfield
Family
May 28, 2020
Susan - I am so sorry for your loss. I never met your husband - but feel I know him because of how often you talked about him.
Sharon Robinson
Friend
May 28, 2020
Ray was such a nice man; always with a smile. Our sincere sympathy to the family. Dave and Rhonda Huff
Rhonda Huff
May 28, 2020
We are so sorry for your loss. Our thoughts and prayers go to Susan and family. Ray will be missed.
Rob & Renee Marlatt
Friend
May 28, 2020
So very sorry for your loss. My parents are Jack and Marilyn Pritchard and they send condolences and prayers as well.
Vanessa Pritchard / Sepeter
Friend
May 27, 2020
Words cant express our sadness, but our memories of Uncle Ray will be with us forever. Our thoughts are with you all during this difficult time. Live, Mike & Hedi
Michael Carty
Family
May 27, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful person, God bless you Ray. Susan and Family we are so sorry for your loss, we will keep you in our prayers .
John & Bonnie Jenks
May 27, 2020
Loved working for Ray at the mill....truly a great man...thoughts and prayers to his family. So sorry for your loss....
Jason O'Dell
Coworker
May 27, 2020
Ray was always a very nice person. We are saddened to hear about his passing.
Jeff Schmidt
Friend
May 27, 2020
Raymond your were a treasured friend. I am sure you and Burke are catching up, and talking up a storm in heaven. I miss your kind words, smile and loving spirit. My thoughts and prayers to Susan, your siblings and family.
Debbie Carmichael-Zielinski
Friend
May 27, 2020
Sorry to hear of your loss. Your family is in our prayers.
Ron and elaine Stieg
