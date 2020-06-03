EVART -- Raymond E. Gerber, loving husband, father and grandpa, of Evart, went home to be with the Lord the morning of Tuesday, May 26, 2020. He passed away peacefully lying next to his wife of 47 years, Susan F. Gerber. He was 80.Mr. Gerber was born Dec. 27, 1939, in Reed City, the son of Ernest and Marie (Morlock) Gerber.Ray comes from the seed of immigrant farmers. Planted into the rural beauty of Osceola County, he grew up farming and providing for his family.He graduated from Reed City High School in 1958. Being the youngest of four brothers, he took the responsibility of working his and his parent's land while his brothers were in the service.Raymond and his wife Susan attended the North Evart United Methodist Church for over 40 years. He was active as a board member and a loving face on Sunday mornings.Ray was an active member of the Farm Bureau for years and a longtime member of the "Shakespeare Club." He enjoyed spending time at the "College of Knowledge," and he and Susan enjoyed square dancing.He farmed his entire life along with working at the Evart Milling Co., then for Deans Dairy. He spent several years actively raising, training and racing horses (pacers).Ray leaves behind a legacy of survivors: his wife of 47 years, Susan Gerber, of Evart; his children, Dave (Pam) Gerber, of Fenton, David (Shawn) Hawley, of Texas, Doug (Angie) Gerber, of Fenton, Jeff (Kim) Gerber, of Fenton, Jennifer (Mark) Lyons, of Wyandotte; nine grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; his brother, Loren (Pat) Gerber, of Evart; two sisters, Marian (Chuck) Dykstra, of Florida, Ardy (Jim) Jones, of Marshall; and two sister-in-laws, Nancy Gerber, of Virginia, and Avis Gerber, of Canadian Lakes.He was preceded in death by his parents, Ernie and Marie Gerber; and two brothers, Russell and Marvin Gerber.A celebration of life honoring Raymond E. Gerber will be held at a later date after COVID-19 restrictions are lifted.Memorial contributions may be directed to the Osceola County Community Foundation Reed City High School Class of 1958.



