BIG RAPIDS -- Rena Winona Scharlow, 93, of Big Rapids, passed away Friday, March 22, 2019, at her residence.

She was born Dec. 3, 1925, in Reed City, the daughter of Henry and Winnie (Nagel) Bittner, and graduated from Reed City High School in 1943.

For almost a century, Rena has graced this world with a class and charm all her own.

Born during the Roaring Twenties, Rena lived through the Great Depression, a world war, the birth of Rock 'n Roll, the space age and into the age of technology.

Even at age 93, Rena still was active with Facebook, and had an e-mail account and a cell phone.

Rena loved life, meeting new people and, most importantly, she loved her family. The stories and knowledge she possessed were remarkable, and her mind was still just as sharp as it ever was.

She was a daughter, sister, lady, wife, mother, greatest of grandmothers, an aunt, cousin, companion, confidant, friend and a gift to this world.

Rena was offered to us with so many charms, and all too briefly leaves us for the next part of her journey.

For all who knew her, she will remain a part of who we are and will be. We were all very blessed everyday to have had this loving soul as our mother.

Rena is survived by her loving family; daughters, Cheryl (Bob) Kilbourn, Vickie Cook and Karen (Don) Doody; sons, Robin "Squeak" (Patsy), Jon, Bryan and Mark (Naoma) Scharlow; nine grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her son, Jerry; and grandson, Mark II.

Funeral services will be at 3 p.m., Tuesday, March 26, 2019, at the Mohnke Funeral Home in Big Rapids, with her grandson, Rev. Aaron Kilbourn, officiating. Spring burial will be in the Highlandview Cemetery in Big Rapids.

Memorial contributions in Rena's name may be left at the funeral home, where her family will greet friends beginning at 1 p.m. on Tuesday until time of services. Share a memory or express condolences at mohnkefuneralhome.com.