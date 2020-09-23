1/1
Richard Eugene Halifax
1936 - 2020
EVART - Richard Eugene Halifax, 81, of Lakeland, FL, passed away on Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020, from the complications of lung cancer.

Richard was born in Minden City, MI on July 6, 1939. He was the twelfth of sixteen children born to the late William and Irene Halifax.

Richard briefly lived and worked in Port Huron, married Gloria Halifax, with whom he had one surviving son, Brian Halifax, 53, of Lakeland, FL, moved to Sterling Heights, and worked at the Ford Van Dyke Plant as a die setter for the next thirty years.

Richard married his surviving spouse, Linda Halifax (formerly, Billingsley and Lawrence), 75, a registered nurse, on March 30, 1986. He became a loving step-father to Linda's three surviving sons, Shawn, Scott, and Jack Bryan Billingsley, from a previous marriage. Richard and Linda continued to live in Sterling Heights, retired together in 1998, and then moved to Evart, purchasing a home on Lake Miramichi.

Richard and Linda became dedicated members of the South Evart Community Free Methodist Church.

Richard enjoyed fishing, hunting, and helping friends harvest and process maple syrup. He was always proud of the vegetables he grew in a raised garden he developed after a traditional one was ravaged by rabbits and deer. Richard was always willing to help anyone in the community and donated his time to cut the grass at South Evart.

Richard and Linda moved to Lakeland, FL, in 2017. His energy, sincere smile and caring personality will be missed by all who loved him.

A memorial service will be held in Evart at a later date.

Published in The Herald Review from Sep. 23 to Sep. 24, 2020.
