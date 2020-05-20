Richard Lewis Peel
LEROY -- Richard Lewis Peel, 76, of LeRoy, passed away unexpectedly Monday, May 11, 2020.He was born in Avondale, Michigan, on Oct. 3, 1943, to Nelson and Hilda Peel.Richard was a devoted Christian, who loved sharing his faith with others. He was a loving husband caring for his wife, Judith, of many years. He enjoyed hunting, reading his bible and spending time outdoors. He acquired many skills, including entrepreneurship, carpentry, engineering, drafting and accounting.He is survived by his wife, Judith Ann; two daughters, Debrah (Jeff) Ryder and Diana (Ronald) Kolberg; step-daughter, Sheila (Jason) Gargala, and step-son, Michael (Angela) Wilson; and 10 grandchildren, Antonio Liceaga, Kali (Josh) Workman, Cassidy Ryder, Chloe Kolberg, Chase Kolberg, Jordan (Courtney) Wilson, Logan Wilson and Jaemin Wilson. He also had a son, Richard Nelson Peel.A memorial service will be held at a later date with details to be determined. Please sign the family's online guestbook at sytsemafh.com.

Published in Herald Review on May 20, 2020.
