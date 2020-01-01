EVART -- Rita Marie Duey, of Evart, passed away Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019, at her home, with family by her side. She was 58.

Rita was born Aug. 28, 1961, in Reed City, to Bruce and Patricia (Coon) Bennett. Rita entered into marriage to Steven Duey on July 27, 1986, in Marion.

Rita made her living working with Ventra before retiring after 40 years of service.

She enjoyed watching the deer on the property, going out on rides in the Ranger and or feeding her birds. She could often be found tending to the flowers in her garden or out around the house.

She will be deeply missed.

Rita is survived by her husband, Steven Duey, of Evart; her sons, David (Autumn) Duey and Daniel (Kaylin) Duey, all of Evart; daughter, Stevie (Andrew) Maxwell, of Twentynine Palms, California; two beloved grandkids, Bruce and Maevis; a sister, Rhonda; as well as any other loving family members, former co-workers and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents; and a sister, Roberta

Funeral services took place at 4 p.m. Monday, Dec. 23, 2019, at the Fosnaught-Holdship Funeral Home, with visitation one hour prior. Interment and committal services will be held at a later date in the spring.

