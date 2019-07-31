TAVARES, Fla. -- Robert A. Clarady, 72, of Florida, formerly of Evart, passed away Sunday July 21, 2019, at Cornerstone Hospice House in Tavares, Florida, with his wife by his side.

Robert was born May 2, 1947, to the late Ralph and Jean (McLachlan) Clarady, in Evart. Robert attended Evart schools and graduated in 1965.

On Aug. 6, 1966, he married Glenda Scott, who preceded him in death in 1987. In July 1988, he married Marlyn Nolff, who preceded him in death in 1999.

On Aug. 17, 2002, he married Pamela Small, who survives him.

Bob worked at Evart Products for 17 years and then went to ADAC in Grand Rapids for 17 years. After retiring from there, he and Pam moved to Florida. He then found a job doing security at the Lake Square Mall. He did this job for 10 years.

Robert enjoyed hunting and telling stories, but his utmost favorite passion was helping others. He was an original board member of Benefit 4 Kids and co-chairman, with Pam, of the Florida branch of a charity that grants outdoor wishes to life-limited and terminally ill children.

He loved working in his workshop, building furniture for the great-grandkids, and doing commemorative arrows for people.

Bob is survived by his wife, Pamela, of Florida; three daughters, Lorinda (Mario Simone) Walton, of Levittown, Pennsylvania, Anne (Terry) DeWindt of Grandville, and Teri Clarady, of Walker; a stepdaughter, Victoria (Chad DeBoer), of Hersey; two stepsons, Michael Small of Petoskey, and Tom (Toni) Nolff, of Casnovia; 14 grandchildren; and 14 great-grandchildren.

Bob is also survived by three sisters, Jan Pettit, of Owosso, Mickey (James) Head, of Evart, and Carol (David) Posey, of Big Rapids; sisters-in-law, Diane (Charles) Horstman, of Lincoln, Nebraska, Tina (Frank) Kovalcsik, of Byron Center, Patricia Ouellette, of Tucson, Arizona, and Teresa (Stacey) Pippin, of Texas; brother-in-law, Dave (Beverly) Scott, of Evart; sister-in-law, Pam Scott; two aunts, Eva (McLachlan) Williams and AnnaJean Clarady; as well as numerous nieces and nephews, great-nieces and -nephews, and cousins.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his two wives, Glenda and Marlyn; two brothers-in-law, Philip Scott and Leon Pettit; and a daughter-in-law, Pamela Small.

Per Bob's wishes he will be cremated and no service at this time. A celebration of life will be held in September in his hometown of Evart. A date will be announced.