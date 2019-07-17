REED CITY -- A book collector and avid reader of history, Robert Perry, 85, of Reed City, passed away peacefully Friday, July 5, 2019, at Spectrum Health Nursing Center in Reed City, surrounded by his family.

Bob was born Feb. 9, 1934, in Flint, and moved to Reed City in 1944. He graduated from the Reed City High School as a member of the class of 1952.

He was employed by Miller Industries for 41 years and served two terms as president of UAW Local No. 1586. During that time, he was also a professional photographer, specializing in wedding photos.

In semi-retirement, he worked for the International Group at Ferris State University, providing transportation for foreign students. Bob is a Past Master of Lou B. Winsor Lodge No. 363 F&AM, and also served on the Reed City Council and library board.

He served two years in the Navy, aboard the USS Bon Homme Richard (CVA-31), from 1955-57. He especially looked forward to deer hunting season each November, with special friends, his sons and grandsons.

Bob had a great sense of humor and a quick wit. He and his wife belonged to two jazz clubs. They enjoyed both dancing and listening to Dixieland and the big band sounds.

He is survived by his wife of 62 years, Mona; three children, Barton Perry, Angela (Ed) Clements and Todd Perry; three grandsons, Robert Perry II, Brandon Perry and Trevor Clements; brother, Richard Perry, of Blairsville, Georgia; and sister, Shirley, of Fort Myers, Florida.

At Bob's request, cremation has taken place. No services are scheduled. A private committal service will be held at a later date.

The entire Perry family would like to thank all the employees of Spectrum Health Nursing Center who cared so lovingly for Bob these past three years with so much compassion and patience. They welcomed Bob and each of us into the family at SHNC.